Sullivan's girls high school basketball season ended Tuesday night against Washington, when the Golden Arrows fell behind 16-4 after a quarter and lost 57-36 in Class 3A Vincennes Lincoln Sectional play.
Klaire Williams led Sullivan with nine points, while Gracie and Delainey Shorter each scored eight and Brionna Perkinson seven. The Golden Arrows finished the season 13-7.
Washington, 17-1, plays Pike Central on Friday.
• • •
In other sectional action:
• North Vermillion 41, Covington 15 — At Attica, the Falcons took a step toward defending their last two sectional championships with an easy win at the Class A Attica Sectional.
Cami Pearman led the 14-6 Falcons with 13 points, while Ava Martin added nine and McKenzie Crowder eight. North Vermillion plays Faith Christian in a Friday semifinal.
• Brownsburg, Plainfield advance — At Terre Haute North, Brownsburg defeated Avon 60-28 and Plainfield outlasted Mooresville 53-47 in overtime on the opening night of the Class 4A Terre Haute North Sectional.
Brownsburg meets Terre Haute South at 6 p.m. Friday, with Plainfield facing the host Patriots in the second semifinal game.
Middle schools
• Otters, Scotties are champions — At Terre Haute South, the Otter Creek girls and the Sarah Scott boys won Vigo County eighth-grade basketball championships Monday.
Otter Creek beat Woodrow Wilson 33-27 in the girls game, with Hayes scoring 12 for the Otters and Benton eight for the Warriors.
Sarah Scott beat West Vigo 34-24 for the boys championship, Branch scored 13 for the winners and House leading West Vigo with six.
Monday
Sixth-grade girls — North Clay 38 (Schrader 16), Otter Creek 13 (Staggs 8).
Seventh-grade girls — North Clay 29 (Krause 15), Otter Creek 12 (White 8).
College track
• Engineers dominate conference honors — Rose-Hulman sophomore Tim Youndt has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week, while sophomore Nosa Igiehon repeated as Women's Field Athlete of the Week and junior Christina Rogers was named Women's Track Athlete of the Week.
Youndt won triple jump and 60-meter hurdles in helping the Engineers win a four-way meet over the weekend.
Igiehon won triple jump and high jump in that meet, while Rogers won the 200, the 400 and was part of a winning 4x400 relay.
College volleyball
• Rose-Hulman 3, Anderson 1 — At Anderson, the Engineers improved to 2-1 for the season with a 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17 win over the host Ravens.
Elizabeth Canon had 10 kills, with Sophia Koop adding nine, Allie Fults eight and Kylie Rathbun seven.
Sophia Harrison had 18 assists, with Rathbun adding 15 plus four service aces. Katryna Dahlberg had 22 digs and Koop 11.
Now 2-1 for both the season and in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, Rose plays Thursday at Franklin. Anderson is 1-4 and 0-3.
