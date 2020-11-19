One priority for the West Vigo High School girls basketball team is improving upon last season's 10-14 record.
But first, the female Vikings must play a game.
The start of their 2020-21 campaign already has been delayed by — guess what? — yep, COVID-19.
"COVID-19 has been uncharted territory for every coach around our area and it has changed the way we have had to approach things and how we have had to prepare," West Vigo girls coach Jon Kirchoff told the Tribune-Star.
"With everything shut down last spring, we were not able to get those workouts in and then this summer many shootouts and trips we had planned got canceled as well. However, we are very fortunate to have a strength and conditioning coach now who created home workouts for the girls and we made the best of what we were able to do. I feel like we are in good shape now to play in games."
So if the Vikings can avoid additional coronavirus-related bumps in the schedule — and that's a big IF — Kirchoff is happy to have his top seven players returning from 2019-20.
"They all know what it takes to compete and they all have down the system that we want to try to run," he explained. "This group is very close and it showed last year as we won some games that we were not expected to win. However, we also lost some games that we were supposed to win. That is why we play the game. Our team goal is to clean up those games and hopefully be back on track with another chance at a sectional title. We like to say, 'Why not us and why not now?'"
West Vigo plans to lean heavily on three returning seniors — 6-foot guard Kylee Stepp (who will be playing college basketball next season at IU South Bend), 6-0 forward Grace Likens and 5-4 guard Zoe Boatman.
"Kylee was our top scorer last season and will continue to be a threat from anywhere on the floor," Kirchoff said. "Grace led the team in rebounds and blocks and looks to step up her game on the offensive end of the floor. Zoe is very quick and usually draws one of the other team's best offensive players [on defense]."
Also returning are 5-6 junior guards Adelynn Harris and Ellie Easton and 5-10 junior wing Maci Easton.
"Harris has put in the work and looks to step up into a larger scoring roll and the Easton twins both look to continue as our defensive specialists," Kirchoff noted.
The Vikings' other returning player from last year is 5-9 sophomore guard Katelyn Fennell.
"She looks to make a big leap this year for our team as a player who can do it all and is our utility player," Kirchoff mentioned. "She will look to handle the ball more and continue to contribute in all other areas on the floor.
"We do have five other young players who may contribute as the season progresses and as they get used to varsity basketball."
West Vigo's first game will be at home next Tuesday against White River Valley, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Green Dome. It will be varsity-only because the Vikings do not have a junior varsity squad this season.
"At this time, there will be no fans," Kirchoff added. "But we are working hard to be able to livestream the game."
