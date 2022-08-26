Visiting West Vigo trailed Parke Heritage 8-0 after the first quarter of high school football Friday night.
But unfortunately for the host Wolves, the Vikings were just getting started.
The visitors scored three times in the second quarter, then stopped the best Parke Heritage drive with an end-zone interception in the last seconds of the second quarter. When turnovers gave the Vikings to easy third-quarter scores, they were on their way to a 42-16 win.
“I thought we had to wear them down,” West Vigo coach Aaron Clements said after his first Viking victory.
“It really sucked last week, going 0-1,” said running back/linebacker Rhyan Shaffer.
“Coming back this week was a huge change [in attitude].”
A fumbled punt by the Vikings set up the first-quarter score for the Wolves, quarterback Caleb Rector finding tight end Cole Bordeaux for a 22-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-9 play.
The Vikings got a fumble recovery of their own late in the first half, Preston Montgomery knocking the ball out and Gabe Skelton recovering. Eli Roach scored on a counter play, but the visitors still trailed 8-6.
West Vigo got its own fourth-down score with 4:05 left before halftime, Kaleb Marrs finding Shaffer for a 24-yard play, and then a blocked punt by Gabe Skelton was taken to the end zone by freshman Ryan Cobb to make the score 20-8.
Parke Heritage responded in the final seconds of the half, but Shaffer picked off a pass with a second to play before halftime.
The home team did not gain any momentum from that second-quarter drive. The Wolves went three and out to start the second half, then gave up scores after an interception by Tyree Cuffle and a fumble recovery by Jacob Dewey, with Montgomery again knocking the ball out.
“It was a tough start [to the game],”Shaffer said later, “but we had the right mentality going into the second half.”
“After last week, I fixed a lot of problems this week,” Montgomery said after the game. “I couldn’t be more happy with my team. This was an example to the young kids that hard work pays off.”
Shaffer got touchdowns after both those turnovers, and Marrs capped a drive that took almost 10 minutes with a quarterback sneak. The Wolves got another touchdown pass, Caleb Rector finding Ty Hartman.
“First of all, give credit to West Vigo,” first-year Parke Heritage coach Dan Rector said afterward. “They played really hard, and they bounced back really well from last week. Coach Clements called a great game.”
West Vigo’s defensive success, coach Rector said, came because of a change the Vikings made.
“They went into a five-man front, and we struggled to adjust to that,” he said. “That’s the product of an inexperienced team. We were not able to make adjustments.”
“It’s a win,” Clements concluded, “but we’ve got a lot to fix. Way too many dropped passes, way too many penalties.”
“Hopefully this victory motivates us to keep pushing,” Montgomery said.
