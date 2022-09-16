PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings strike quickly, rout Brown County

Kaleb Marrs threw three first-quarter touchdown passes, including one of more than 60 yards to Preston Montgomery on the first drive of the game, and visiting West Vigo went on from there to a 41-12 Western Indiana Green Division high school victory over Brown County.
Montgomery, who missed last week's West Vigo game with an injury, also connected with Deandre Lowe and Eli Roach in the first quarter, and a long run by Rhyan Shaffer gave the Vikings a 27-0 lead at halftime.
Viking fullback Brock Higgins added two third-quarter scores, and Brown County scored twice in the fourth quarter against West Vigo reserves.
"I thought we came out from the start with those three touchdowns," coach Aaron Clements told the Tribune-Star. "We got to work on some things we needed to work on after we got ahead."
The host Eagles, who fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the WIC Green Division, never mounted a threat against West Vigo's first-team defenders.
"Our whole defense played good for three quarters [and then rested]," Clements said.
West Vigo also got a boost from a newcomer. Kyson Daugherty, also a member of the Viking cross country team, was 6 for 7 on extra points. "This was the first week he's kicked for us," Clements pointed out.
Now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the WIC Green, the Vikings host defending division champion South Putnam next Friday.
"We're hoping this game kind of jump-starts us for the second half of the season," Clements said. "We've got a big one coming up next week."
