PREP FOOTBALL: Vikings fall to Eagles 40-8

Host West Vigo kept up with South Putnam’s explosive running attack for awhile Friday night in Western Indiana Conference Green Division high school football.
But the Eagles, who clinched the division championship again with a 40-8 victory, got a key touchdown in the last five seconds of the first half and added two more second-half scores.
South Putnam had 32 rushing attempts for 369 yards, with Luke Switzer gaining 206 yards in 16 carries and Peyton Crickmore 162 yards in 12 tries.
“They’re a good football team,” Viking coach Aaron Clements said afterward. “There’s a reason they’re first in the conference.
“But it’s like a broken record,” the coach continued.
“We shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Luke Switzer capped a 70-yard drive in the first 90 seconds of the game with a 4-yard run, set up by a 45-yard reception by Wyatt Switzer.
But the Vikings came right back, 80 yards in eight plays to take an 8-7 lead. Kaleb Marrs, under considerable pressure on a fourth-and-12 play, threw across his body and hit tight end Preston Montgomery in stride for a 34-yard touchdown pass and Marrs found Rhyan Shaffer for the 2-point conversion.
Just 63 seconds later South Putnam regained the lead on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Mullin to Fisher Jones, and after West Vigo was forced to punt, Luke Switzer broke free for a 70-yard score on the next play from scrimmage. South Putnam led 21-8 and more than three minutes still remained in the first quarter.
Things settled down after that, and West Vigo drove to the South Putnam 16-yard line before giving the ball up on fourth down from the. 36 — a dropped pass inside the 5-yard line the fourth-down play. Then the Vikings got to the 24-yard line but fumbled the ball away on fourth down.
West Vigo got the ball back with 1:31 left in the second quarter, but used a timeout and couldn’t pick up a first down. That led to Crickmore scoring on a 67-yard run with 4.5 seconds left in the half.
“Clock management at the end of the half is on me,” Clements said later. “It should have been 21-15 [instead of 28-8].”
The Vikings got the ball to start the second half and picked up one first down before giving it up on a fourth-down play just past midfield. A fumble recovery by Tyree Cuffle two plays later gave the home team the ball again, but again one first down was all the Vikings could manage.
And then Luke Switzer scored twice in the last four minutes of the third quarter, the second of them from 59 yards away.
“We had some situations when we had a couple of starters out,” Clements said, “but we’ve got to be able to overcome those things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.