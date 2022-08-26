PREP FOOTBALL: Variety of weapons leads to South's first triumph

Terre Haute South got big performances from several individuals in recording a 45-26 win over visiting Rich Central in high school football Friday night.
But coach Tim Herrin thought it was the collective effort of everyone which led to the Braves evening their record at 1-1.
“I’m just so proud of this team,” Herrin said. “The offensive line did a great job for us, and this is what we envisioned being. We have Josh [Cottee] in the backfield, weapons outside like Deshaun [Lowe] and Nas [McNeal], plus other guys making catches. It makes it really difficult.
“We have talked to our guys about making this a special season,” Herrin added. “These guys are close as a team, have great leadership and they care about each other. I like our chances of getting better every week.”
One of the only downsides was another big night of costly penalties.
“We have to cut down on our mental mistakes,” Herrin admitted. “But the difference is that last week [in a loss to Gibson Southern] we didn’t come back from them, but tonight we did.”
After a scoreless first period, South pushed four touchdowns across the goal line in the second quarter to take a 28-14 halftime advantage.
Brady Wilson hit McNeal and Lowe for touchdown passes, Treva Branch returned a fumble 35 yards for a score and the Wilson-Lowe combination hit again just before halftime.
Rich Central scored the first touchdown of the second half, but Cottee added a pair of TD runs to put his team back up 42-20.
The Raptors added their final touchdown in the fourth period and new South kicker Griffin Runyan closed out the scoring with a field goal. He hit all six of his extra-point attempts and was also good on kickoffs in his first game.
“Adam [Mohammed] got injured playing another sport and Griffin was outstanding for us,” Herrin said.
