PREP FOOTBALL: Thunderbirds jolted at home by North Knox

Visiting North Knox got its running game going from the opening kickoff Friday night at North Central in Southwest Conference high school football.
And if that weren't enough, the host Thunderbirds proved to be their own worst enemy at times — at least once before the game even started — and gave the visitors enough help that the Warriors rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead that didn't change in the running-clock second half.
Carter Lemberg gained 150 yards on just 10 carries for North Knox, and had an 89-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty. The Warriors also recovered two fumbles, one leading to a score and the other returned for a score, and had a long punt return set up another short drive.
"North Knox is a tough team, and they play a touch schedule," coach Joe Kutch of the Thunderbirds said afterward. "But I expected better tonight.
"We had some disciplinary actions at school this week," Kutch added, "and we had to find a new quarterback on one day's notice."
Lemberg ripped off gains of 12 and 13 yards on the game's first two plays from scrimmage, then bolted 28 yards for the game's first touchdown on the sixth play of the game.
North Central, being directed by first-year senior Kam Fagg, picked up two first downs of its own but then fumbled the ball away, and Warrior quarterback Mason Lyons threw a 43-yard touchdown pass on the very next play. Now the Thunderbirds faced a 14-0 deficit midway through the first quarter.
An interception by North Central freshman Greydyn Walters stopped the next North Knox drive and the Thunderbirds got to the Warrior 22-yard line before giving up the ball on downs. Then Lemberg had runs of 20 and 25 yards, the second of those to the end zone, to make it 21-0.
A long punt return by Lane Adams set up a 29-yard North Knox drive late in the second quarter, and on the first play after the ensuing kickoff Warrior defensive lineman Jean Pierre picked up a Thunderbird fumble and returned in 24 yards to score.
North Central had two promising drives in the shortened second half, reaching the North Knox 5-yard line before fumbling the ball away. Then, after a fumble recovery by Devan Couthen of the Thunderbirds, time ran out as North Central completed a pass inside the North Knox 10-yard line.
Kutch's disappointment afterward came partly because his team had played so well a week earlier in a road win at Princeton.
"Last week we pretty much dominated," he said. "I thought that was our turnaround game. Instead we fell on our face again.
"It's back to the drawing board," Kutch continued, "and it doesn't get much easier from here [with a trip to fourth-ranked Park Tudor coming up next week]. But it's still early."
Last season, Kutch pointed out, North Central started out 0-4 before rallying to win its sectional and come within four points of a regional championship. A win over Park Tudor was included in the late-season surge.
