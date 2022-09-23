Going into the Terre Haute South-Northview football game? The narrative was about Northview’s Kyle Cottee facing his former team. His nephew, Josh Cottee, is a running back for Terre Haute South.
Forget the “battle” of the Cottee’s because between the two of them it was a draw. Both of them played brilliantly.
However, it was fitting that the final play of the game came down to one Cottee tackling another.
With South leading by five, Northview had the ball at the Terre Haute South 5-yard line with eight seconds left. Northview, whose running game had been unstoppable, had no timeouts and was forced to pass.
Kyle Cottee’s options on the left side were taken away by the Braves. So he scrambled right.
And there was Josh Cottee … who finally made the Knights cry uncle with a game-winning tackle.
Josh Cottee made the stop, it was ruled a fumble, and Alex Rose recovered the fumble and it took it back 93 yards to clinch an emotional 48-37 victory in a game that had it all.
“Playmakers make plays. In a moment like that? You just have to step up and do the best you can. I was fortunate enough to be there and make that play,” Josh Cottee said.
The statistical stars shone very bright indeed. Northview rushed for 450 yards. Running back Tyler Lee, playing in place of injured Imer Holman, rushed for 242 and three touchdowns. Kyle Cottee had 213 yards and two touchdowns.
South was not short of standouts either. Josh Cottee rushed for 197 yards. South quarterback Brady Wilson completed 17 of 21 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Desean Lowe had nine catches for 118 yards.
It was a remarkable game.
“I was proud of our guys bouncing back [after a loss at Bloomington South on Sept. 16]. I can’t say enough about our offensive guys to fight back,” South coach Tim Herrin said.
Northview coach Mark Raetz and his team was left on the wrong side of an outcome that would have been unfair to whichever team lost.
“I was proud of our kids. I thought they competed really hard. We’re dealing with injuries and our message to our team was how do you handle adversity? Were we going to be mentally tough or weak? I thought we had some mentally tough kids,” Raetz said.
It took both teams a bit of time to find their rhythm. On South’s second series, a 24-yard catch by Desean Lowe put the Braves on the North 17. Two plays after that, Nas McNeal took a sweep right and used his speed and blockers to maximum effect for an 18-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0.
Northview, however, was about to find their most effective formula. Northview lined up in a power formation – one wideout and two backs – and ran it right over the Braves.
A 9-play, 89-yard drive that wrapped around the first and second quarters was the first salvo. All of the yards were gained on the ground by Lee and Kyle Cottee, including five runs of 10 yards or more. Lee finished it with a 2-yard plunge to tie the game.
“We’re not surprised by his effort. He’s a tough kid. He’s a team-first kid. He got his opportunity and shined,” Raetz said.
After South fumbled the ball at their own 36, Northview went right back at it. Five carries, 43 yards, all on ground, all day. Cottee finished it this time, with a 10-yard power run right. Northview was so enthused by their power running effectiveness, they went for two and got it to make it 15-7.
South (4-2) gathered itself and went to the air. Quarterback Brady Wilson completed his final five passes of the first half, none bigger than a 4th-and-4 toss over the middle to McNeal. Northview blitzed on the play, but Wilson held his ground and put perfect touch over the middle to McNeal, who used his speed to do the rest. Northview’s lead was cut to 15-13 with 4:39 left in the first half.
Two more touchdowns were traded in the remainder of the half – Northview doing it on the ground, South via the air.
Lee polished off an eight-play, 81-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. South executed a perfect two-minute drill in response, Wilson completed all four of his passes, including a 25-yard connection with Lowe with 32.5 seconds left to make it 22-20 at halftime.
The first half was child’s play, in terms of craziness, compared to the second half.
South once again struck first as Lowe caught a 25-yard pass from Wilson. Northview, going straight back to its power running game, answered directly as Lee scored again from a yard out.
Controversy was then added to the brew late in the third quarter. Josh Cottee ran right and leaped over the top of a Northview defender to try to reach the end zone. Earlier, Cottee had been called for a leaping penalty, which is unsportsmanlike conduct in high school football. A flag was thrown … another leaping penalty would have resulted in Cottee’s disqualification.
That wasn’t all. The ball also popped loose when Cottee hit the ground. And? Did he cross the plane of the goal line.
In the end, the leaping flag was picked up, Cottee was deemed to have crossed the goal line and the ground was determined to cause the fumble. South led 34-29.
“When the defender is on the ground in high school, you can dive over them. When he’s standing, you can’t. Their biggest debate was whether the defender was on the ground or not. When they decided he was, they signaled touchdown,” Herrin said.
Northview (4-2) answered right back as Kyle Cottee scored his second touchdown, a 4-yarder, after a 53-yard drive. A two-point conversion made it 37-34 in Northview’s favor.
South, though, now had its balance. Utilizing the pass and Josh Cottee equally, South drove to the Northview 1. Josh Cottee was briefly injured, so Alex Rose plunged in from a yard out to put South ahead.
The two-point conversion was a story in itself. Northview blitzed Wilson and he threw a completion to … offensive lineman Jude McCoskey. Initially unflagged, the officials later deemed him to be an ineligible receiver and South was moved back to the 18.
Going for two again? Wilson found Chris Herrin over the middle. Pass interference was called, but Herrin was deemed to have crossed the goal line and the penalty was declined. South led 42-37, a crucial margin as it took the field goal off the board for Northview.
Northview drove 66 yards, all of the yards coming on the ground, to get to the South 5 to set up the fateful final play.
Even that final play caused confusion. The officials on the field never signaled a touchdown, but the Tribune-Star was told later by Herrin, that the officials told him after the game that the touchdown did indeed count.
“I take my hat off to Northview. We talked all week about getting Josh in on defense. He could be a difference weaker. Our defense forced Kyle weak and Josh was able to make a play,” Herrin said.
Both teams are on the road in the Indianapolis area next Friday. South goes to Brebeuf. Northview to Guerin Catholic.
