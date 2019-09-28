A road trip to Macomb is, by definition, going to be a long one.
For the Paris High School football team, it took two days.
The Tigers' game at Macomb on Friday was interrupted by the weather, so they stayed overnight and finished off a 28-18 nonconference victory on Saturday morning.
Now 4-1, the Tigers return to Little Illini Conference games the rest of the season, starting with this Friday's game with Marshall.
I I I
In Friday night games:
• Riverton Parke 49, Indianapolis Shortridge 16 — At Mecca, Brandon Hazzard scored five touchdowns as the Panthers won a nonconference game to improve to 2-4 for the season. They play at North Central this Friday.
• West Washington 50, North Central 0 — At Campbellsburg, the visiting Thunderbirds battled their own injury situation in addition to Class A's seventh-ranked team. Now 1-5, the T-birds host Riverton Parke this week.
• Sullivan 35, Greencastle 7 — At Greencastle, the visiting Golden Arrows picked up their first Western Indiana Conference win of the season in impressive fashion. Now 3-3 overall, Sullivan plays at South Putnam this Friday.
• North Vermillion 21, Attica 14 — At Attica, the Falcons remained unbeaten in Wabash River Conference play to set up a battle at home with undefeated Parke Heritage this Friday.
• Linton 48, North Daviess 14 — At Linton, the Miners beat their fierce rivals for their fifth straight win and will be at North Knox this week.
• Olney 30, Marshall 18 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions battled back from a 20-6 deficit and had the ball with a chance to take the lead, only to give up a score on a turnover. Luke Cook passed for 182 yards, 125 of them to Jacob Shaffner, and John Siverly rushed for 124 yards for the 2-3 Lions, who go to Paris next.
• Robinson 20, Casey 0 — At Casey, Ill., the visiting Maroons snapped a two-game winning streak for the Warriors. Both teams are now 2-3, with Robinson going to Newton and Casey to Lawrenceville this week.
• Kincaid (South Fork) 34, Martinsville 21 — At Kincaid, Ill., Sebastain Herrera ran for two touchdowns and passed for another for the 1-4 Bluestreaks, who wait until next Saturday to host Low Point-Washburn.
• Catlin (Salt Fork) 46, OPH 0 — At Catlin, Ill., the Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville consolidation remained winless and will play at Red Hill this Friday.
