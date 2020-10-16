Northview's Knights gave up a touchdown drive following the opening kickoff of a Western Indiana Conference Gold Division high school football game Friday night, then little else.
And after falling behind, the Knights defeated Indian Creek 24-7 for the WIC Gold championship, the 12th Northview football championship in the past 17 seasons.
"[The visiting Braves] scored right off the bat," coach Mark Raetz of the Knights said later Friday night. "We answered, and then we shut 'em out the rest of the game."
Although the Northview defensive effort was very much a team affair, one player stood out. Braxton Sampson intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and also caught a touchdown pass from Keegan Garrison for the clinching score in the fourth quarter.
Northview tied the score in the last minute of the first quarter when Garrison sneaked across the goal line from a yard out, and it remained 7-7 until halftime.
Patrick Corrigan kicked a go-ahead field goal in the third quarter, and one of the Sampson interceptions set up another touchdown by Garrison for a 17-7 lead.
The Knights finished the regular season 7-2, with a 4-0 record against Gold opponents.
"You always hope to go undefeated," admitted Raetz, whose team lost in overtime to Terre Haute North and also at Guerin Catholic, "but we wanted to win the conference, and we did that. Hopefully we can do well in the playoffs."
The Knights begin postseason play next Friday against Evansville Memorial on the road. Kickoff is 8 p.m. EDT, probably at Bosse's Enlow Field.
Indian Creek finished 6-3, 3-1 in the WIC Gold, plays next Friday at Tri-West.
I I I
In other games Friday:
• North Central 22, Eastern Greene 8 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds came up with their best defensive effort of the season and broke into the win column in the regular-season finale.
Finishing 1-6, 1-1 in Southwest Conference play, the Thunderbirds host Rock Creek Academy next Friday in sectional play. Eastern Greene, 1-8 and 0-3, will be at Tecumseh the same night.
• Linton 27, Providence 7 — At Clarksville, the visiting Miners wrapped up a 6-3 regular season and will face a major test next Friday at Tell City.
Providence finished 3-5 and will open sectional play at Union County.
