Led by the passing and running of quarterback Logan White, Class A No. 9-ranked Parke Heritage grabbed an early share of first place in the Wabash River Conference with a 52-7 triumph over visiting Seeger in season-opening high school football Friday night.

PH is at 0-1 Covington next week and Seeger is at home against Benton Central.

• • •

In other high school football Friday:

South Vermillion 20, Covington 14 — At Covington, the visiting Wildcats got an early Wabash River Conference victory.

They will go for two in a row against county rival North Vermillion, while Covington faces Parke Heritage next Friday.

Class A No. 2 North Vermillion 43, Owen Valley 8 — At Spencer, the Falcons lit the scoreboard up as Brennan Ellis threw four touchdown passes in this nonconference matchup.

They face South Vermillion next and OV is at South Putnam.

Attica 50, Riverton Parke 6 — At Mecca, the visitors prevailed in Wabash River Conference action.

The Panthers will be on the rebound at Fountain Central next week and the Ramblers will go for 2-0 against Clinton Prairie.

Southridge 28, Linton 20 — At Linton, the reigning Class 2A champs won their first game in 3A action.

Both teams will face longtime rivals next week: the Miners host Sullivan and the Raiders make a short trip to Jasper, a loser to Evansville Memorial in its opener.

