Led by the passing and running of quarterback Logan White, Class A No. 9-ranked Parke Heritage grabbed an early share of first place in the Wabash River Conference with a 52-7 triumph over visiting Seeger in season-opening high school football Friday night.
PH is at 0-1 Covington next week and Seeger is at home against Benton Central.
• • •
In other high school football Friday:
• South Vermillion 20, Covington 14 — At Covington, the visiting Wildcats got an early Wabash River Conference victory.
They will go for two in a row against county rival North Vermillion, while Covington faces Parke Heritage next Friday.
• Class A No. 2 North Vermillion 43, Owen Valley 8 — At Spencer, the Falcons lit the scoreboard up as Brennan Ellis threw four touchdown passes in this nonconference matchup.
They face South Vermillion next and OV is at South Putnam.
• Attica 50, Riverton Parke 6 — At Mecca, the visitors prevailed in Wabash River Conference action.
The Panthers will be on the rebound at Fountain Central next week and the Ramblers will go for 2-0 against Clinton Prairie.
• Southridge 28, Linton 20 — At Linton, the reigning Class 2A champs won their first game in 3A action.
Both teams will face longtime rivals next week: the Miners host Sullivan and the Raiders make a short trip to Jasper, a loser to Evansville Memorial in its opener.
