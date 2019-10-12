Ethan Graham's 26-yard field goal with seconds left provided Paris with a 17-14 win in Little Illini Conference high school football and spoiled Olney's homecoming.
Paris and Olney are now tied for first in the LIC at 5-1. Paris, which qualified for the Illinois playoffs for the third year in a row, will face Robinson next Friday.
I I I
In other Friday games:
• Linton 68, Eastern Greene 12 — At Solsberry, the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Miners continued to roll.
Linton (7-1) will play host to Providence for its season finale next Friday. Eastern Greene is now 0-8.
• Attica 54, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds were shut out for the fourth time this season.
North Central (1-7) will visit winless Eastern Greene next Friday. Attica is now 5-3.
• Parke Heritage 47, Riverton Parke 0 — At Rockville, the host Wolves improved their records to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Wabash River Conference with the shutout, their second of the season.
Class A No. 7-ranked Parke Heritage will conclude its regular season next Friday at home against winless Fountain Central. Riverton Parke (3-5, 1-5) will play host to Covington that same night.
• Seeger 34, South Vermillion 14 — At West Lebanon, the Wildcats remain in the middle of the pack in the Wabash River Conference.
South Vermillion (4-4, 3-3) will play host to Attica next Friday. Seeger is now 6-2 and 4-2 respectively.
• North Vermillion 56, Fountain Central 0 — At Veedersburg, the visiting Falcons showed why they're ranked No. 5 among Class A teams in the state.
North Vermillion (7-1 overall, 6-0 Wabash River Conference) will try to wrap up an undefeated WRC season next Friday at home against Seeger. Fountain Central is now 0-8 and 0-6 respectively.
Illinois
• Marshall 52, Red Hill 20 — At Marshall, the Lions put up one of their most impressive performances of the season. They're now 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the LIC, while Red Hill fell to 1-6 and 0-6 respectively.
• Robinson 37, Lawrenceville 0 — At Robinson, the host Maroons boosted their records to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the LIC. Lawrenceville is now 1-6 overall and in the LIC.
• Casey 55, South Newton (Ind.) 14 — At Casey, the host Warriors improved to 4-3 for the season after building a 47-0 halftime lead.
Storm Washburn ran for touchdowns of 25, 4 and 32 yards, finishing with 135 yards on the ground, while Nate Fouty and Thor Stepina added two TD rushes apiece.
• Westville 41, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 6 — At Palestine, the host school dropped to 0-7 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.