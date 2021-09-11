PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Panthers can't quite catch Seeger

A pair of second-quarter touchdown passes by Derek Lebron gave visiting Riverton Parke the lead in Wabash River Conference high school football at Seeger on Friday.
But the host Patriots came back and stayed ahead after retaking the lead, a fumble at the 2-yard line stopping one crucial Panther drive as Seeger won 38-26.
Riverton Parke, 1-2 both overall and in the WRC, plays next Friday at North Vermillion. Seeger, 2-2 and 1-1, hosts Covington.
• • •
In other Friday night games:
• Linton 56, North Vermillion 6 — At Cayuga, the Miners had a host of big plays in scoring eight first-half touchdowns to remain undefeated.
The 4-0 Miners host Boonville next Friday, while the 1-3 Falcons will host Riverton Parke.
• Sullivan 48, North Putnam 7 — At Roachdale, the Golden Arrows rebounded from two tough losses to pound the host Cougars.
Now 2-2, Sullivan hosts South Vermillion next Friday. North Putnam, 0-3, will be at Cloverdale.
• Princeton 42, North Central 20 — At Farmersburg, the Class 3A Tigers proved too much for the Thunderbirds.
Now 0-3, North Central plays next Friday at North Knox. Princeton, 1-3, will be at South Spencer.
Illinois games
• Newton 35, Casey 27 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors gave up three straight touchdowns after pulling into a 14-14 tie in a battle of Little Illini Conference unbeatens.
Aden Brenton passed for 307 yards for the 2-1 Warriors.
• Paris 14, Lawrenceville 6 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the Tigers got in the win column after losing their first two games by a combined three points. Both teams are now 1-2.
• Mt. Carmel 50, Robinson 6 — At Mt. Carmel, Ill., the Golden Aces continued to wipe out the competition as a new Little Illini Conference member.
Robinson is now 1-2.
