PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Panthers beat Falcons 16-6 in WRC game

Riverton Parke celebrated its homecoming Friday night with a 16-6 Wabash River Conference high school football victory over North Vermillion.
It was the Panthers' first win over the Falcons since 2007 and gives them a 4-1 record, 2-1 in the WRC. The Panthers have a Saturday afternoon game next week at South Vermillion.
North Vermillion, 2-3 and 1-2, hosts Attica next Friday.
In other Friday night games:
• Linton 50, Boonville 40 — At Boonville, Hunter John scored two touchdowns rushing and one on a kickoff return and Hunter Gennicks threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Class 2A's top-ranked Miners outlasted their Class 4A hosts.
Now 5-0, the Miners are at North Daviess next Friday.
• Sullivan 38, Greencastle 0 — At Sullivan, Rowdy Adams threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Seth Pirtle had three interceptions as the Golden Arrows won a Western Indiana Conference interdivisional game.
Now 3-2, Sullivan will host Owen Valley next Friday. Greencastle, 2-3, will host Brown County.
• South Vermillion 53, Covington 6 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats remained unbeaten in Wabash River Conference play with a one-sided victory.
Now 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the WRC, South Vermillion hosts Riverton Parke in an afternoon game Sept. 24. Covington, 1-4 and 0-3, will be at Parke Heritage.
• Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0 — At West Lebanon, the host Patriots also stayed unbeaten in the WRC.
Now 3-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play, Seeger hosts Fountain Central next Friday. Parke Heritage, 1-4 and 1-2, hosts Covington.
Illinois games
• Olney 42, Marshall 7 — At Olney, Ill., the host Tigers remained unbeaten in the Little Illini Conference and host defending champion Mt. Carmel next Friday.
Marshall, 0-4 and 0-3 in the LIC, will host Paris.
• Tolono Unity 44, Paris 6 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers lost a nonconference game and will have a 1-3 overall record, 1-1 in the Little Illini Conference, when they travel to Marshall next Friday.
Unity, 3-1, hosts Bloomington Central Catholic next week.
• Robinson 44, Casey 6 — At Robinson, Ill., Wesley Jackson passed for 92 yards and two scores and ran for 76 yards and another touchdown and Nathan Wernz had 194 yards on 14 carries and ran for two touchdowns for the Maroons.
Now 2-2 overall, 2-1 in the LIC, Robinson will host Newton next Friday. Nolan Clement rushed for a touchdown for Casey, 1-3 and 1-3, which hosts Lawrenceville next week.
