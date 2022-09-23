Visiting Owen Valley held off a strong fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Sullivan 40-32 and clinch the championship of the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division in Friday night high school football.
The Patriots led 40-18 going into the fourth quarter and are now 6-0 for the season and finished 4-0 in the WIC Gold.
Sullivan, 3-3 and 0-2, hosts Edgewood next Friday while Owen Valley will be at Eastern Greene.
I I I
In other high school football:
• Covington 33, Parke Heritage 30 — At Rockville, the host Wolves couldn't quite overtake the Trojans in a Wabash River Conference game.
Parke Heritage, 1-5 and 1-3, will host North Vermillion and Covington, 2-4 and 1-3, will host Seeger next Friday.
• North Vermillion 60, Attica 12 — At Cayuga, Cody Tryon gained 195 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns for the host Falcons.
Now 3-3, 2-2 in the WRC, North Vermillion is at Parke Heritage next Friday. Attica, 0-6 and 0-4, will host Riverton Parke.
• Casey 12, Lawrenceville 6 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors held the Indians to just 70 yards of total offense in a Little Illini Conference win.
Connor Sullivan rushed for 169 yards and Cole Livingston scored both touchdowns for Casey, now 2-3 both overall and in the LIC. The Warriors are at Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville next Saturday, while Lawrenceville, 1-4 and 1-4, will be at Robinson.
• Robinson 27, Newton 14 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons stayed in contention for the Little Illini Conference title with this win.
Now 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the LIC, Robinson will host Lawrenceville next Friday. Newton, 1-4 and 1-2, will be at Mt. Carmel.
