PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Miners down old rival Sullivan 40-20

In one of the oldest high school football rivalries in Indiana, top-ranked Linton downed visiting Sullivan 40-20 on Friday night.
Hunter Gennicks ran for two scores and threw a touchdown pass for the Miners, while Paul Oliver and Braden Walters returned interceptions for scores.
Rowdy Adams had two touchdown passes for Sullivan.
Now 4-0, Linton plays next Friday at Boonville. Sullivan, 2-2, will host Greencastle that night.
In other Friday night football:
• North Central 40, Princeton 28 — At Princeton, Wyatt Ison returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and the visiting Thunderbirds went on to defeat their Class 3A hosts.
Quarterback James Thomas rushed for 80 yards on 23 carries, scoring three touchdowns and passing for 56 yards and another score. Dillion Prewitt added 101 yards on 11 carries and had a touchdown of his own.
Now 1-2, North Central hosts North Knox next Friday. Princeton, 0-4, will host South Spencer.
• South Vermillion 35, North Vermillion 19 — At Cayuga, Dalton Payton rushed for 118 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats remained unbeaten in Wabash River Conference play.
Jerome White had three touchdown passes for the Falcons.
South Vermillion, 3-1 and 2-0, hosts Covington next Friday while North Vermillion, 2-2 and 1-1, will be at Riverton Parke.
• Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 22 — At West Lebanon, the host Patriots handed the Panthers their first loss of the season in a Wabash River Conference game.
Now 3-1 overall, 1-1 in the WRC, Riverton Parke hosts North Vermillion next Friday. Seeger, 2-2 and 2-0, will host Parke Heritage.
• Parke Heritage 46, Attica 6 — At Attica, the visiting Wolves got their first win of the season in dominating fashion.
Now 1-3, 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference, Parke Heritage will be at Seeger next Friday. Attica, 0-4 and 0-2, will host Fountain Central
• Mt. Carmel 48, Casey 6 — At Casey, Ill., the defending Little Illini Conference champions remained unbeaten.
Korey Montgomery had 103 yards rushing, including a 36-yard touchdown run, for the Warriors, now 1-2 both overall and in the LIC. Casey will be at Robinson next Friday while Mt. Carmel, 3-0 and 3-0, will host Lawrenceville.
• Robinson 40, Marshall 13 — At Marshall, Ill., the visiting Maroons picked up their first win of the season and kept the Lions winless.
Now 0-3, 0-2 in the LIC, Marshall will be at Olney next Friday. Robinson, 1-2 and 1-1, will host Casey.
