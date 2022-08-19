PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Miners beat Wolves 56-6

Hunter Johns scored four first-half touchdowns Friday night as visiting Linton, ranked fifth in Class 2A, defeated Parke Heritage, ranked 11th in Class A, by a score of 56-6.
Jerrid Graves had a second-half touchdown for the Wolves.
Linton travels to North Vermillion next Friday, while Parke Heritage will entertain West Vigo.
• • •
In other Friday games:
• North Vermillion 27, North Central 16 — At Cayuga, Wyatt Ison's 77-yard kickoff return gave the visiting Thunderbirds an 8-7 lead, but the Falcons' Jerome White quickly threw his second touchdown pass to Daniel Woody for the third touchdown in 28 seconds of the first quarter.
White and Cody Tryon also had touchdown runs for the Falcons, while Eli Dodge had a 4-yard touchdown run for North Central.
North Vermillion hosts Linton and North Central will be at North Daviess next Friday.
• Riverton Parke 44, Pike Central 20 — At Petersburg, the Class A Panthers won on the road against the Class 3A Chargers.
Freshman Collett Sanders had a strip-and-score for Riverton Parke and Derron Hazzard had a long touchdown run.
Riverton Parke hosts Grand Valley Christian in a Saturday game next week.
• Sullivan 31, North Knox 12 — At Bicknell, Mike Caton earned his first coaching victory as the Golden Arrows won their traditional opener.
Giuseppe Leone kept a long streak of consecutive extra points and alive and also tied a school record with a 43-yard field goal for Sullivan, which hosts South Vermillion next Friday.
