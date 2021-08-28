Linton's Miners overcame a slow start and defeated rival Sullivan 34-21 in high school football Friday night.
Quarterback Hunter Gennicks passed for 191 yards and rushed for 120 more for the Miners, who also got solid two-way performances by Hunter Johns and Gabe Eslinger.
Now 2-0, Linton begins a two-game road swing next Friday at Monrovia. Sullivan, 1-1, will host Northview that night.
I I I
In other Friday night games:
• Northview 39, Greencastle 0 — At Brazil, the Knights had an overpowering performance in improving to 2-0 for the season.
The 2-0 Knights play at Sullivan next week, when the 1-1 Tiger Cubs host West Vigo.
• Parke Heritage 40, Covington 12 — At Covington, the Wolves spotted their hosts a two-touchdown lead but came back for a decisive Wabash River Conference win.
Christian Johnson threw a touchdown pass, ran for another score and passed for a two-point conversion to wipe out the early lead, and Noble Johnson added two rushing touchdowns in the second half for 2-0 Parke Heritage, which faces Adams Central in a battle of Class A powers next Saturday. The Wolves are 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference.
Covington, 1-1 and 1-1, will be at North Vermillion.
• South Vermillion 50, North Vermillion 36 — At Cayuga, Anthony Garzolini threw for three touchdowns as the visiting Wildcats bounced back from an opening week loss.
Now 1-1 both overall and in the WRC, South Vermillion will be at Riverton Parke next Friday. North Vermillion, 1-1 and 0-1, hosts Covington.
• Fountain Central 26, Riverton Parke 14 — At Veedersburg, Derek Lebron ran for a touchdown and a 2-point conversion and threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Hopton, but the Panthers were unable to achieve their first 2-0 start since 2016.
Fountain Central, which scored on a fumbled punt and by running back the second-half kickoff, is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the WRC and hosts Frontier next Friday. Riverton Parke, 1-1 and 1-1, hosts South Vermillion.
In Illinois:
• Lawrenceville 45, Marshall 35 — At Marshall, Ill., Logan Medsker ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and Nathan Swan had a big game, but it wasn't enough for the host Lions.
Marshall, 0-1 and 0-1 in the Little Illini Conference, will host new conference member Mt. Carmel next Friday. Lawrenceville will be at Olney.
• Newton 7, Paris 6 — At Paris, Ill., the visiting Eagles won a defensive battle between Little Illini Conference powers.
Newton will host Sullivan next Friday, while Paris will host Casey.
• Casey 16, Olney 7 — At Olney, Ill., Adam Keeney and Cole Livingston combined for 227 yards rushing and a touchdown each as the Warriors dominated after the first quarter.
Now 1-0 both overall and in the Little Illini Conference, Casey plays at Paris next Friday. Olney, 0-1 and 0-1, will host Lawrenceville.
• Martinsville 43, Pawnee 28 — At Martinsville, Ill., the Bluestreaks rushed for 275 yards in celebrating their first appearance in 8-man football.
Martinsville visits Decatur Lutheran next week, while Pawnee will host Galva.
