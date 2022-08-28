Kyle Cottee, Imer Holman and Tyler Lee all finished in triple figures Friday night as Northview rushed for 434 yards and six touchdowns in a 39-7 Western Indiana Conference Golf victory at Greencastle.
The Knights, 2-0, host Sullivan next Friday. Greencastle, 1-1, will be at West Vigo.
I I I
In other Friday night games:
• Sullivan 24, South Vermillion 14 — At Sullivan, Jon Willey came in for injured quarterback Rowdy Adams and scored the clinching touchdown as the host Golden Arrows continued their streak in the Bronze Helmet Game.
Sullivan honored former teammate Jeremiah Vernelson by wearing his name on their uniforms and presenting his jersey to his parents.
Sullivan, 2-0, is at Northview next Friday while South Vermillion, 1-1, will be at Parke Heritage.
• Linton 64, North Vermillion 15 — At Cayuga, Hunter Gennicks rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns (in eight carries) and passed for 207 yards and two more scores for the Miners.
Jerome White passed for 121 yards and a TD for the Falcons.
Linton, 2-0, will host Monrovia next Friday while North Vermillion, 1-1, will play its Wabash River Conference opener against Covington.
• North Daviess 41, North Central 8 — At Elnora, the visiting Thunderbirds scored on the first play from scrimmage but got nothing else.
Now 0-2, the Thunderbirds are idle until at Sept. 9 game at Princeton. North Daviess, 1-1, will be at Eastern Greene next Friday.
• Casey 19, Paris 7 — At Casey, Ill., Cole Livingston rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown and Cole Gilbert had 82 yards and two touchdowns rushing and was 11 for 12 for 101 yards through the air.
Casey, 1-0 overall and in the Little Illini Conference, is at Newton next Friday while Paris, 0-1 and 0-1, will host Lawrenceville.
• Mt. Carmel 53, Marshall 0 — At Marshall, Ill., the Lions lost to the defending Little Illini Conference champion.
The Lions, 0-1 overall and in the LIC, will host Moweaqua Central A&M next Saturday afternoon. Mt. Carmel, 1-0 and 1-0, will be at Robinson.
• Roxana 16, Robinson 13 — At Roxana, Ill., the Maroons lost a close one and will host Mt. Carmel next week.
