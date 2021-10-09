PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Arrows roll into share of WIC Gold lead

Homecoming kind William Newby gained 155 yards on just 11 carries and scored four touchdowns Friday night as Sullivan beat visiting Indian Creek 45-0 to gain a share of the championship of the Western Indiana Conference's Gold Division.
Luke Adams had two interceptions as the Golden Arrows forced four turnovers in improving to 6-2 overall, 3-1 in conference play. Sullivan is at West Vigo next Friday, while Indian Creek (2-6, 1-2) hosts Northview.
In other Friday games:
• Northview 60, Edgewood 0 — At Brazil, the Knights kept their hopes alive for another part of the WIC Gold title.
Eight different Northview players had touchdowns as the Knights gained over 400 yards on the ground. At halftime Northview had 287 rushing yards, Edgewood 7.
Now 6-1 overall, 2-1 in the WIC, Northview plays next Friday at Indian Creek. Edgewood (1-6, 0-4) will host Brown County.
• Parke Heritage 48, Riverton Parke 20 — At Rockville, the host Wolves scored 40 unanswered points in the first half to go to the locker room up 48-6.
Riverton Parke was within 8-6 after a 46-yard touchdown run by Derron Hazzard but then the Wolves erupted.
Parke Heritage has clinched at least a tie for the Wabash River Conference championship with a 5-0 conference mark and a 6-2 overall record. The Wolves host Fountain Central in their regular-season finale next week, while the Panthers (2-5, 1-4) will host Covington.
• Seeger 24, South Vermillion 12 — At West Lebanon, the Patriots stayed alive in the WRC race by improving to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Seeger will host North Vermillion next week while the Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) host Attica.
• North Vermillion 34, Fountain Central 14 — At Veedersburg, the visiting Falcons got back to the .500 mark and are 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the Wabash River Conference heading into a road game at Seeger.
Fountain Central (3-5, 2-4) finishes its regular season at Riverton Parke.
• Traders Point Christian 26, North Central 22 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Knights snapped the Thunderbirds' two-game winning streak in a nonconference game.
North Central, 2-5, finishes the regular season at Eastern Greene while Traders Point, 4-4, will host Indianapolis Lutheran.
• Linton 59, Eastern Greene 14 — At Little Cincinnati, the Miners remained unbeaten as Hunter Gennicks passed for three touchdowns and ran for another.
Linton, 8-0, hosts South Putnam and Eastern Greene, 1-7, hosts North Central next week.
Illinois
• Paris 36, Olney 12 — At Olney, the visiting Tigers kept rolling and all but clinched a playoff spot.
Now 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Little Illini Conference play, Paris is at Robinson next week. Olney, 3-4 and 2-3, is at Newton.
• Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9 — At Robinson, the visiting Indians continued their resurgence and are above the .500 mark at 4-3 both overall and in LIC games.
Robinson, 3-4 and 3-3, hosts Paris and Lawrenceville hosts Red Hill next Friday.
