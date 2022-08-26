PREP FOOTBALL: Patriots, Sturm roll past Attucks

Terre Haute North running back Damon Sturm never has, and likely, never will find it so easy to make life hard on a Patriots’ opponent.
Overmatched Crispus Attucks from Indianapolis saw a bit more of Sturm than they would have liked on their trek to Terre Haute. Or more accurately, they saw the back of Sturm more than they would have liked.
Sturm had three first-half touchdowns, two on the ground, one via the air, as he and the Patriots romped over the Tigers 59-6 in the Patriots’ home opener Friday.
Sturm rushed for 243 yards, all of them amassed by halftime. Crispus Attucks simply didn’t have the personnel, the depth, the speed or the strength to contain Sturm.
“Our linemen were all making their blocks, our H-backs were making their blocks. It was wide open and it made it easy for me,” Sturm said.
Sturm had seven carries of 10 yards or more in the first half, including an 86-yard touchdown scamper. He shimmied, he powered through tacklers, and, he took advantage of North’s offensive line – Emilio Medina, Joelin Brown, Elijah Brownfield, William Bray and Jimmy McDonald bulldozed giant gaps in the Tigers’ front – to have a very good day. Overall? North rushed for 358 yards on 33 carries.
“I was proud offensively of how we performed. Damon Sturm is an unbelievable player. What he did tonight is a testament to the hard work he puts in the past few years. The same goes for [quarterback] Bryson Carpenter. They showed all of that hard work they’ve put in,” said North coach Billy Blundell, who also noted that the Patriots overcame a stomach bug that knocked out several players in practice in the lead-up to the game.
North welcomed the solid performance after a tight loss at Northview in its opening contest. The die was cast very early in the contest.
Sturm carried the mail for all 51 yards of the Patriots’ opening drive, needing just four plays to do it. Runs of 10, 20 and 16 yards set Sturm up for a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle to put the Patriots on the front foot.
“We started slow last week and I wanted to make a point to not have that happen again. The main focus was to come out fast. I’m proud the way we came out,” Blundell said.
North’s defense also demonstrated a nasty streak in the first quarter. On the Tigers’ first three series, they gained minus-1 yards and North had a pick-six. Jaden Wayt did the honors with a 22-yard return.
That was touchdown No. 3. The second was a Will Blundell 56-yard touchdown catch on a perfect throw by Carpenter. Touchdowns four and five, still in the first quarter, came via a 16-yard quarterback keeper by Carpenter to the right, where there were few Tigers to be found, and a 20-yard Sturm touchdown catch via a Carpenter dump-off.
Power, speed, elusiveness? Anything Sturm liked best about his own game?
“Tonight made me feel good about all of them,” Sturm said.
The 35-0 lead, amassed with 1:57 still left in the first quarter, put the game well out of the Tigers’ reach, but they punched back.
A fake punt gained 23 yards, it was, by far, the longest play Crispus Attucks had from scrimmage in the first quarter, and then the Tigers’ offensive regulars got going. A 48-yard pass set the Tigers up in the red zone and Keeshum Cox out-fought two Patriots in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Diego Pettiford.
Still, don’t call it a comeback. Sturm made sure the Patriots remained in the ascendent. He took a routine hand-off, breezed by right tackle, and had only two Tigers to beat to the sideline. He dispatched them with ease and raced 86 yards to put North up 42-6.
Blundell later caught a 9-yard touchdown from Carpenter just before halftime as North’s 49-6 lead triggered a second-half running clock.
Crispus Attucks only rushed for 12 yards in the first half, including the fake punt.
North outscored Crispus Attucks 10-0 in the second half with the clock running.
“It’s nice we can hold our heads high. Last week, some players had our heads down. We had to brush it off,” Sturm said.
The Patriots (1-1) will find the going much tougher next Friday as they travel to Bloomington South to begin their Conference Indiana slate.
“Having a win will boost morale. We were bummed the way we lost last week. Having this bounce back where we came out firing? Hopefully, it’s a lesson about starting fast and learning how to finish,” coach Blundell said.
