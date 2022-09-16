PREP FOOTBALL: Patriots fall 55-34 to visiting Bloomington North

Terre Haute North’s Patriots overcame a lackluster start against Bloomington North on Friday night and clawed their way back to cut a big deficit to seven points before falling 55-34 to the Cougars for their third straight loss.
The Patriots, who have surrendered at least 55 points on each of the past three Friday nights, fell victim to accurate passing of Cougar sophomore quarterback Dash King.
The strong-armed King passed for 250 yards and five touchdowns, combining short slant passes with longer bombs and an occasional fade route for good measure.
The Cougars scored the first three times they had the ball, getting their third TD with 21 seconds left in the opening period which put them up 21-0.
What looked to be a blowout was stymied by some inspired play, and while North coach Billy Blundell knows his team has to fix some defensive woes he liked the toughness his players showed.
“We just started too slow to dig out of that hole,” he admitted. “We had a couple of calls I didn’t agree with, but at some point we have to stop someone on defense. We haven’t done that in about a month.
“Our guys battled, and to come back within seven points after getting down that far shows a lot,” Blundell added. “I’m proud of our effort in that second half.”
The Patriots got on the board for the first time on a 19-yard TD pass from Bryson Carpenter to Sam Glotzbach with 9:46 left in the first half and the margin stayed at 21-7 going into halftime.
North won a high-scoring third period by a 20-13 margin, getting a 22-yard TD run from Carpenter, an 89-yard bomb from Carpenter to the speedy Jaden Wayt and a 1-yard Carpenter TD run.
After three quarters, the Bloomington North lead had shrunk to 34-27, and it was a game again.
But the Patriot defense let up again, and King burned the Patriots for a pair of TD passes. Perhaps the crushing blow came when Carpenter’s pass was picked off deep in North territory by lineman Larry Staples, who returned the ball 17 yards for a touchdown.
North added its final score of the night in the fourth period as Carpenter his Will Blundell for a 12-yard TD.
The Patriots fell to 1-4, and will travel to Columbus North next week for another Conference Indiana game. Bloomington North improved to 2-3.
