Northview’s football team gathered on the Owen Valley turf after a 28-7 Western Indiana Conference loss to the Patriots and just watched in silent irritation.
Not that the Patriots didn’t earn their victory. In a battle of unbeaten teams, they executed their plan to a tee to put themselves in the driver’s seat for the WIC Gold Division title.
It’s just that Northview is the team that expects to be in that situation.
With jubilant Owen Valley fans streaming on to the field and with celebratory cannon shots going off behind the Knights behind the end zone, three Northview players – Jace Deakins, Gabe Stockrahm and Imer Holman – all spoke to their teammates and sent the message that the way Northview played wasn’t up to the expected standard.
To say it was a bad night of the office was an understatement.
“Frustrating is a good word for that. We knew we’d have to play well tonight. They had everyone back. We had to play well and not make a lot of mistakes, but we made a lot of mistakes. We have to play better against good teams,” Northview coach Mark Raetz said.
Northview scored the first touchdown of the game, but it was downhill after that. Owen Valley rushed for 210 yards and dominated time of possession. The Patriots were also a combined 10 of 14 on third and fourth down conversions in the game, frustrating the Knights by staying on the field.
“We thought we had a chance to run the football. If we could get ahead, at that point our game plan changed and we could run clock. That basically happened at halftime,” Owen Valley coach Rob Gibson said.
Both Holman and Northview quarterback Kyle Cottee rushed for 64 yards, but the Knights produced little else.
A cascading series of misfortune befell Northview in the first half, though it didn’t start that way.
The Knights were a picture of efficiency on the game’s opening drive. A methodical nine-play drive was finished off by a Holman 3-yard run with 6:54 left in the first quarter as the Knights had the early advantage.
Then, however, things started to go sideways. It was innocent enough at first, or perhaps not, as a questionable pass interference penalty on third down kept an Owen Valley series alive. Later on Owen Valley’s first series, quarterback Brody Lester got away for a 21-yard gain on 4th-and-5. Owen Valley scored via a fullback plunge by Eli Hinshaw, but Northview retained a 7-6 lead after the extra point was wide right.
Nothing much went right from there until halftime for Northview. An Owen Valley sack scuttled one series. A roughing the kicker penalty kept an Owen Valley drive alive, but only for a brief period of Northview prosperity as Luke Marlow later got an interception on the Patriots’ series.
From that possession, Northview drove to the Owen Valley 14 where it faced 4th-and-4. The Knights went for it … and then things really went wrong.
Owen Valley was ready for a Northview pass and Cottee had no good options downfield. He tried to find a receiver on the left side, but there were two Patriots there. Seth Brewster stepped in front of the pass, bobbled it, but hauled it in at the Owen Valley 6. He then raced down the sideline, beating a couple of Knights along the way, for a 94-yard interception return that turned the tide for the Patriots.
“That was a blown coverage by us. We were fortunate enough that the ball was thrown short and it landed in Seth’s hands. They had a guy open in the end zone. If that ball was thrown harder? It’s a 12-point swing,” Gibson said.
Owen Valley made the two-point conversion. Going from 14 yards away from paydirt and one-touchdown lead to a one-touchdown deficit at halftime was a bitter pill for Northview.
The impact of the interception was felt long after the score was counted on the scoreboard. Now up seven instead of potentially down eight, Owen Valley could turn to its reliable running game and bleed the clock in the second half, especially since it got the ball to start the half.
And that’s just what the Patriots did. Owen Valley ran 35 second-half plays while Northview (4-1, 1-1) only ran 10. The Patriots were at their third and fourth down best in the second half too. Owen Valley was 5-for-7 on third down and converted their only fourth down for a touchdown.
Owen Valley’s first series took 5 minutes, 35 seconds off the clock and was finished off by a 10-yard touchdown run by Lester to take a 20-7 lead. After Northview couldn’t get past midfield, Owen Valley went on an even more Homeric series. This time, the Patriots took an even 10 minutes off the clock, finishing the 17-play, 78-yard series with a 1-yard Christian McDonald touchdown run.
All told, Owen Valley (5-0, 3-0) had the ball for a whopping 19 minutes, 36 seconds of the 24-minute second half. The Patriots never had an official punt.
“We have to clean a lot of things up if we want to be able to win next week,” Raetz said.
Both teams have tough games next Friday. Northview hosts Terre Haute South and Owen Valley will try to maintain the WIC Gold lead when it travels to Sullivan.
