Northview's defense didn't allow a point, helped by interceptions by Korbin Allen, Braxton Sampson and Nathan Bryan, and defeated visiting Sullivan 27-2 in Western Indiana Conference Gold Division openers for both teams Friday night.
Allen and Sampson also scored — Allen on the ground, Sampson on a reception — for the Knights, now 2-1 overall. Northview plays next Friday at West Vigo.
Sullivan is 1-2 overall and hosts North Putnam next Friday.
• Parke Heritage 54, North Central 20 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds finally got their season underway but found themselves trailing 47-0 at halftime.
The home team battled back in the running-clock second half and will host South Vermillion on Sept. 12.
Sophomore quarterback Christian Johnson passed for 330 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and another score. Receivers Noble Johnson and Anthony Wood both had over 100 yards receiving for the Wolves, who visit Attica next Friday.
• Linton 42, Monrovia 36 — At Linton, the Miners had to hold off the visiting Bulldogs after building a big early lead.
Now 2-1, Linton hosts North Vermillion next Friday. Monrovia is 1-2.
• Covington 52, North Vermillion 22 — At Covington, Carter Edney carried the ball 34 times for 159 yards for the Falcons in a Wabash River Conference game.
Despite Edney's work, North Vermillion is 0-3 — 0-2 in the WRC — for the first time since 2002 and plays next Friday at Linton. Covington is 1-2 and plays next Friday at Fountain Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.