PREP FOOTBALL: Linton advances to sectional title game, North Central ousted

Linton routed North Posey 47-17 in the Class 2A Sectional 40 semifinals for high school football Friday night.
That will advance the 8-3 Miners into a sectional championship clash against Evansville Mater Dei next Friday at Linton.
North Posey finished 6-4.
No. 12-ranked Mater Dei (7-4) defeated North Knox 30-19 in the other semifinal matchup Friday.
The Miners, coached by Brian Oliver, are hoping to reach the regional for the first time since 2016 when they went 15-0 and won the state championship.
• • •
In other Indiana high school football Friday:
• Perry Central 56, North Central 0 — At Leopold, the host Commodores (8-3) ended the Thunderbirds' season with a Class A Sectional 48 rout.
North Central ended up 1-7.
No. 13-ranked Perry Central will face undefeated, No. 4 West Washington for the sectional title next Friday.
