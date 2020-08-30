Northview and Parke Heritage got their first wins in high school football games Friday night.
The Knights bounced back from an overtime loss a week earlier to win 28-12 at Greencastle.
In previous seasons that would have given the Knights a Western Indiana Conference win, but the divisions have changed this year. Northview's first division WIC game is next Friday, when the 1-1 Knights host 1-1 Sullivan.
Parke Heritage, which didn't get to play either of two games it had scheduled last week, opened Wabash River Conference play with a 48-14 victory over visiting Covington.
The 1-0 Wolves have a nonconference game this coming Friday at North Central. The Thunderbirds will be playing their opener, after having to cancel a game at West Vigo last week and having North Daviess cancel a game on Saturday.
