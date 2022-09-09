PREP FOOTBALL: Knights score early, often to beat West Vigo

Northview scored on the first play of the game on a 64-yard TD run by Imer Holman and never looked back in a 41-6 win over host West Vigo in high school football Friday night at Jay Barrett Field.
The Knights scored the first four times they had the ball and added a special teams touchdown in that stretch in taking a 34-0 halftime lead.
On Northview’s second possession, quarterback Kyle Cottee scored on a 4-yard run and the Knights forced West Vigo to punt on the ensuing possession deep in its own territory. The snap was off target and after a scramble where several players touched the ball it was Northview lineman Dalton Simmons who fell on the ball for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
The Vikings successfully punted after their next failed drive, and Northview drove 84 yards in 11 plays. Cottee hit freshman receiver Avery Perry on a 45-yard TD and a 28-0 lead.
West Vigo was sacked for a 25-yard loss near midfield to end its next drive, and the Knights took over at the Viking 17. Cottee hit Luke Marlow for a 16-yard pass, and Imer Holman carried it in from one yard out.
The extra point was missed, however, leading to the 34-0 halftime lead.
Shaffer took over at quarterback from injured Viking starter Kaleb Marrs on this difficult night and led the Vikings on a scoring drive that consumed 9:24 to start the second half.
Shaffer hit Brock Higgins for a 10-yard pass on fourth down to keep the drive alive, then Shaffer scored from 2 yards out to make it 34-6.
Northview then drove for the game’s final score, as Cottee hit Perry for another 45-yard pass and Holman scored from 1 yard out. The extra point activated the running clock.
West Vigo coach Aaron Clements knows the first half of his team’s schedule is much tougher than the second half, and was pleased with the effort the Vikings put forth.
“Our guys competed tonight and went at them toe-to-toe,” Clements said. “We’re excited about the opportunities we have coming in our schedule [with Brown County, South Putnam, Cloverdale and North Putnam coming up], and our goal of winning the conference is still in front of us.
“We just have to win out.”
Northview coach Mark Raetz was pleased with the win that improved his squad to 4-0, but knows there are things to work on in preparation for next week’s clash at WIC Gold Division co-leader Owen Valley.
“We knew they were going to load up the box, and that first play kind of set the tone for the game,” he said. “We got some holding calls again that hurt us, but we were able to make plays when we needed to.”
Cottee had his best passing game as a Knight with 141 yards, and Raetz knows that part of the game needs to keep improving.
“We can’t be one-dimensional,” he said.
