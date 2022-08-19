A dominant first half of high school football Friday night looked like it was going to put host Northview in the win column against neighborhood rival Terre Haute North.
But when the Knights failed to land the knockout blow early in the third quarter, the game turned into a battle that wasn't decided until the final seconds, the Knights hanging on 27-21.
Kyle Cottee and Imer Holman combined for 341 rushing yards for Northview, and that pair was virtually unstoppable in leading the Knights to a 21-7 halftime lead.
And when North opened the third quarter with a 38-second possession, giving up the ball on downs at its own 35-yard line, it looked like the home team was going to pull away.
But a Northview touchdown was called back by a holding penalty, and a wild sequence of events — and more penalties — caused the Knights to turn the ball over on downs.
North then drove 80 yards in eight plays to cut the lead to 21-14, then got the ball back and tied the score at 21 with 9:41 to play.
The Knights responded with a drive similar to their first-half marches, taking a 27-21 lead with 7:17 left but missing the extra point that left the door open for the Patriots.
North got inside the Northview 10-yard line, but fumbled. Northview seemed headed for a clinching touchdown, but fumbled into the end zone and the Patriots recovered for a touchback.
And finally, after a 44-yard completion from Bryson Carpenter to Jaden Wayt on fourth down put North in scoring position again, a sack and forced fumble by Northview's Jace Deakins left the Patriots facing fourth-and-41, from which they couldn't recover.
"We played hard as a team," said Cottee after his 206-yard, three-touchdown performance. "The blocks were there, and we stayed positive if one of us had a bad play."
Cottee had 120 yards by halftime, when Northview had drives of 78, 65 and 66 yards and the offensive line of Devon Barnhart, Nathan Eickmeier, Dakota Mackey, Aiden Swearingen and Josh Whitmarsh was stellar.
"[The Knights] had a great game plan," coach Billy Blundell of North said after the game. "They wanted to control the ball and keep our offense off the field, and they did that . . . [Northview's offensive line] was impressive, and their quarterback and running back did a great job running the ball. We had a tough time tackling them."
"The first half, the kids played really well," Northview coach Mark Raetz agreed. "We talked at halftime about going out there like it was still 0-0, and we got a stop . . . but then we had a [holding penalty] on the goal line, and we didn't recover mentally or emotionally from that until the end."
North didn't get a first-half first down until past the midpoint of the second quarter, but did put together one scoring drive — capped by a touchdown pass from Carpenter to Will Blundell — that cut the lead to 14-7, only to have the Knights get a Cottee touchdown run with 32 seconds left before intermission.
The Patriots never did muster a consistent running attack, but Carpenter passed for 231 yards — helped by some spectacular catches — and Damon Sturm caught eight passes for 131 yards.
"Missed tackles played a big role," coach Blundell concluded. "We'd miss a tackle, their quarterback would scramble . . . you can't give a good team like that first downs."
In the third quarter, when the Patriots kept the Knights from running away with the game, "the defense really stepped up there and luckily they bailed us out," Blundell continued. "But there's a lot of work to do."
If there was a possible negative for the Knights, it's that Holman — after rushing for 135 yards and making some big defensive plays down the stretch, had to be helped off the field in the final seconds.
"He definitely played his heart out," Raetz said. "Hopefully he'll be OK.
"But a win's a win."
