Visiting Terre Haute North did its best to make Friday night turn into a typical North-South high school football game by scoring two touchdowns in the last 27 seconds of the first half.
But that Patriot rally was just a blip in the Josh Cottee show, as the South senior running back scored six touchdowns and led the Braves to a 56-35 victory that brought the Victory Bell back to the Braves.
Possibly the biggest crowd at a game played at North or South saw perhaps the highest scoring game in the rivalry — the bleachers were packed on both sides, with an estimate attendance of at least 5,000 — and saw Cottee gain 166 first-half yards before settling for 187, plus a 43-yard touchdown reception, for the game.
“All season Josh has committed himself to showing he’s one of the best running backs in the state,” South coach Tim Herrin said after the game, “and I think his six touchdowns is a school record.”
In a game in which the first score was expected to be important, the Patriots got that out of the way quickly when Donovan Wright returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.
North got a defensive stop too, but not until South had gotten inside the 10-yard line. After a short punt, the Braves needed to go just 30 yards to tie the score on Cottee’s 1-yard run.
The Patriots drove back the other way, but missed a field goal attempt for the lead. South then went 80 yards in nine plays, Cottee again scoring from the 1, and a North fumble set up a three-play drive for the Braves with Cottee scoring from 14 yards out.
Yet another North fumble set up a 50-yard drive for the Braves, who took a 27-7 lead on a touchdown pass from Brady Wilson to Desean Lowe with 3:07 left before halftime.
North had time to drive for a score, three straight completions from Bryson Carpenter to Conner Bray setting up a touchdown pass to Jaden Wayt with 27.9 seconds left before halftime.
Wayt then picked off a pass and nearly scored, tackled at the 11-yard line with 3.5 seconds left. Carpenter then rolled right and threw back left, and Wayt did what he does — outwrestling two defenders in the end zone.
South got the second-half kickoff, and on a third-and-10 play used the screen pass to Cottee for a 43-yard score.
Some crazy turns of events led to two turnovers and four possessions in the first 76 seconds of the second half, but although the Patriot defense was better, South had the ball in North territory almost the entire third quarter.
The Braves finally broke through with a touchdown pass from Wilson to Chris Herrin and two more Cottee scores in the fourth quarter, while North got two more touchdown passes to Will Blunell and another to Wayt.
“We just made too many mistakes, too many turnovers,” North coach Billy Blundell said afterward. “South’s a good team, and we knew we’d have a tough time with Josh Cottee.
“I thought [the Patriots] responded well [after falling three touchdowns behind] and kept fighting,” coach Blundell added. “You have to lose the Bell, but I think we made a move n the right direction.”
Coach Herrin thought his team had some sloppy play, but “the offensive line did a nice job . . . and we still put up 56 [points].”
Damon Sturm had 153 rushing yards for North, while Wright had over 200 yards on kickoff returns, way too many kickoff returns from the Patriot perspective.
