PREP FOOTBALL: Braves fall back to earth in 38-0 loss

Terre Haute South got off the bus on Friday night with a chance to take the outright Conference Indiana lead in high school football.
By the time the Braves boarded again to head home, they were a game behind in the standings and left to play themselves between the ears.
“It’s us vs. us, and we didn’t execute tonight,” Terre Haute coach Tim Herrin said after a 38-0 loss at Bloomington South. “… We couldn’t get out of our own way early, made too many mistakes.”
The host Panthers celebrated homecoming in style, forcing a punt on the first four Braves’ possessions while allowing just one first down.
Meanwhile, Bloomington South (4-1, 3-0 CI) scored on a 52-yard run by D’Andre Black on its first play from scrimmage, settled for a field goal on the second drive and added a 55-yard touchdown run up the gut on the third possession for a 17-0 lead with 1:05 to go in the first quarter.
“We lined up wrong a couple of times on defense, which we’ve practiced since April,” Herrin said. “Offensively, we missed some blocks early and had poor starting position [every Terre Haute drive in the game started inside its own 30].”
The Panthers added another touchdown in the second quarter before the Braves’ offense awoke with quarterback Brady Wilson and wide receiver A.J. Watkins connecting in the pass game to complement tough yards from running back Josh Cottee, who finished with 38 yards rushing.
Cottee also caught a pass for 10 yards to convert a fourth-and-5 as Terre Haute reached the Panther 4. But a false start moved the Braves (3-2, 2-1) back 5 yards and Wilson was sacked from behind on the next play, driven hard into the turf from behind. He would leave the game and did not return, although Herrin said Wilson would be good to go next week.
“We can’t make those mistakes,” Herrin said. “We get a first down on fourth down, then we get down to the 4 on a good run. We’ve got Josh Cottee, so I’m going to run the ball four times and I like my chances with three timeouts. We get a procedure penalty, pushed us back. Get the sack, had a guy open but we missed a protection we’ve got to shore up this week and get better at.”
Ultimately, the Braves missed a 32-yard field goal in the waning seconds of a frustrating first half that failed to build off the momentum of last week’s 56-35 rivalry win over Terre Haute North.
“I thought it was [mental],” Herrin said. “We’d stop them two or three times on a run, then they’d hit a pass for a first down and then we’d miss tackles. We weren’t running the football.
“Not making excuses. Bloomington South is a good football team and they wanted to get a win on Homecoming. We just didn’t answer the bell early. As the game went on, we answered their physicality and played hard, we just didn’t execute enough on the offensive side.”
Any hopes of a second-half comeback were dashed when the Panthers drove 65 yards to start the second half for a 31-0 lead. The next Bloomington drive ended in another touchdown to start a running clock as the Braves, held to just 104 total yards of offense while giving up 340, were left to lick their wounds.
“We’ve been in this situation before, undefeated in the conference and get beat, but we’ve still had opportunities to win a conference title and be there at the end of the season, so we just have to let this thing play out and take care of ourselves,” Herrin said. “Like I told the guys, we’re going to find out if we’re a good football team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.