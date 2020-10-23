Sullivan's Golden Arrows dominated visiting Princeton in a Class 3A high school football sectional opener Friday night.
Grant Bell caught three passes for 142 yards and touchdowns of 28 and 72 yards; William Newby rushed for 109 yards on just six carries, scoring on runs of 26 and 58 yards; Jaeden King rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown; and Rowdy Adams completed 9 of 16 passes for 178 yards for Sullivan, now 7-3. The Golden Arrows also picked off four Princeton passes.
Sullivan travels to Vincennes Lincoln, which won Friday at Owen Valley, for a sectional semifinal game next Friday.
In other sectional games:
• Linton 34, Tell City 0 — At Tell City, the visiting Miners put together their best game of the season to rout the 10th-ranked Marksmen on their home field in a Class 2A game.
Now 7-3, the Miners host either North Posey or Crawford County next Friday.
• Attica 30, North Vermillion 28 — At Cayuga, the Falcons fell just shot in their Class A sectional opener and finished with a 1-9 record.
Attica, now 5-2, plays next week at South Putnam.
• North Central wins by forfeit — North Central, seeking a second consecutive victory after an 0-6 start, received a forfeit win on Friday when Rock Creek Academy elected not to compete in Class A sectional play.
North Central — which defeated RCA in last year's tournament — plays next week at Perry Central.
