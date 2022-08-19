Oh so close.
Terre Haute South battled the defending state Class 3A champions to the wire, but a 3-yard shovel pass caught by Gibson Southern’s Sean DeLong with 5.8 seconds left gave the Titans a 27-20 victory at Bob Clements Field.
It was heartbreaking, but also a heartening performance from the Braves, who came from behind twice, and demonstrated they belonged on the same field as the 3A No. 3 team.
“I’m enthused by the fact we had some guys step up who are first-time starters. We have to build off of this. If we can get better from one week to the next, I like where we’re going. That’s a good football team, defending state champs and ranked [third] in the [3A] polls. They’re used to winning a tight game,” South coach Tim Herrin said.
Josh Cottee was every bit the weapon South hoped he would be. The senior running back rushed for 134 yards and had 109 receiving yards on two catches, both touchdowns. Cottee had all three of the Braves’ touchdowns overall.
“He’s our work horse and every one on the team knows that,” Herrin said.
“We’re going to try to get Josh the ball a lot, along with our other weapons.”
Penalties hurt South. The Braves had 88 yards in penalty yards and 11 flags overall. One of them wiped out what would have been a first down into Gibson Southern territory in the fourth quarter when the game was still tied.
“We had too many mental mistake errors. We jumped offsides too much. On offense, we probably had four or five first downs called back due to holding. And they were bad holds, just didn’t use their feet and do the little things right,” Herrin said.
South started hot. Nas McNeal’s 55-yard kick return gave the Braves juice, but it was the Cottee Show on the opening series as he powered his way to 49 rushing yards on South’s opening series. Cottee appropriately finished the series with a three-yard plunge up the gut to stake the Braves to a 7-0 lead.
South’s defense seemed like it was also up to the task as Gibson Southern’s excellent offense was held in-check, but the Braves weren’t as successful on their second series and the first-half dogfight was on.
The Titans did a much better job of establishing their short passing game and tempo in the second quarter. Quarterback Tanner Boyd was efficient and he could run too. He got the Titans on the board with a five-yard run on the fourth play of the second period. A botched snap on the extra point meant South still led 7-6.
The Titans were unfazed by their temporary adversity. With the ball back in their hands, they went right back to the swing passes and screens that were so productive. Cole McKee caught a left-sided screen pass for a 14-yard touchdown that put Gibson Southern up 13-7.
South wasted no time re-seizing the initiative. On 3rd-and-9, South quarterback Brady Wilson just got a screen pass over the top of the Titans’ defensive line and Cottee just got a step on the pursuing Gibson Southern pack and that’s all the speedy back needed. Cottee raced 75 yards on the screen. South’s extra point was no good and the game was tied at 13.
It stayed that way for the rest of the first half as better defensive play by both teams and costly penalties both ways created a halftime stalemate.
Both teams probed one another and went against their first half tendencies in the second half. Gibson Southern ran the ball, and did so effectively, gaining all but eight yards via the run on a 70-yard late-third quarter scoring drive that ended in a one-yard Boyd touchdown scamper.
As it did in the second quarter, South didn’t wait long to provide an answer. A Desean Lowe kick return put the Braves in Titans’ territory and just after the quarter-break, South went to Cottee via direct snaps. He first gained eight yards from the formation, told Herrin he wanted to run it again, and when Herrin listened, Cottee went around the left side and raced 34 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 11:27 left.
“I trusted him. When he says stuff? He backs it up,” Herrin said.
Both teams were held in check on their next two drives, with both going for it on fourth down deep in opposing territory once each without a conversion. With 1:30 left, the Titans got the ball at their own 32 and ate up clock. Runs of three, 12, 10, 13 and 10 yards set the Titans up inside the South 10 with under 10 seconds left.
An offsides penalty by South moved the ball to the 3-yard line. That opened up the possibility for the Titans to go with the decisive shovel pass. Boyd and DeLong executed it perfectly to allow Gibson Southern to breathe a sigh of relief while South pondered a performance that was well-played by them, but without the reward they wanted.
