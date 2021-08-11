As plenty of cross country runners prepare for the annual season-opening Valley Kickoff meet Saturday morning at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course, coaches from the Vigo County and Northview high schools were asked this week to assess their teams.
There will be a few shakeups here and there. Below is the gist of what they said:
Boys
• Northview — Key returnees for eighth-year coach James Grounds are sophomore Jcim Grant, senior Stu Bennett, junior Hank Slater and sophomore Douglas Dillman.
"All of these guys were competing at a high level last year as they were on a state-qualifying team," said Grounds, whose Knights placed 21st out of 24 squads at the Gibson course Oct. 31, 2020, and 24th out of 25 in the 2019 IHSAA state finals.
Key newcomers are senior transfer Nolan White (from Terre Haute North) and sophomore transfer Clint Mager (from Riverton Parke).
"Both of these boys have transferred in and done a great job at adapting to our training program," Grounds pointed out. "I expect both to compete at a high level this season."
The Northview coach said he's "very excited" to see how this season unfolds for his group.
"We lost about 12 guys to graduation, transfers or switching to other sports at Northview," Grounds mentioned. "We lost a lot of depth that we could have had, but overall I think our team chemistry is better than I’ve seen before."First meet for the No. 22-ranked Knights (according to indianarunner.com) will be the Valley Kickoff, which Grounds said features 12 of the top 22 boys teams in the state.
Despite his confidence in Northview's runners, Grounds does not expect a cakewalk over other Wabash Valley teams in the coming months.
"Terre Haute South and North are always great programs," he emphasized, "and we expect them to field strong teams this season."
• Terre Haute South — Entering his eighth season in charge of the Braves' boys, Josh Lee is feeling good about his 2021 squad.
"I’ve got a large group of seniors that I hope will feed off their past three years with me and get the Braves back to the state championship," he told the Tribune-Star. "The group is led by senior Matt Gambill, a three-time individual state championship qualifier in cross country. He has already run faster than his 5K personal best of 15:40, so I am looking forward to a successful season from Matt — one that once again ends at the state championships [Oct. 30] at LaVern Gibson Championship Course."
Gambill placed 39th in the state finals in 2020, 176th in 2019 and 57th in 2018.
"Another senior, Eric Haworth, will play a major factor in our chances of qualifying as a team to the state championship," Josh Lee continued. "He was a strong middle-distance runner this past track season, but he has put in plenty of work to jump up to the cross country distance.
"Sophomore Ethan Aidoo will piggy-back off some strong 3,200-meter track efforts and a summer of AAU racing to once again being a top scorer for our squad. Others who will control the fate of our state-qualifying chances are senior Tate Alcorn, who ran well in the 3,200 meters in last year’s track season; senior Mason Cranford, whose experience and strength should guarantee him a spot on our varsity squad; senior Isaac Hults [South's fifth-fastest returner]; and freshman Braden Fears, who has stepped in as one of our hardest workers and potential scorers. I’m also excited for a rewarding senior season from Sean Donlan and Gavin Oxley. Sophomore Isaac Long also may find himself in a position to push toward a varsity role as the season progresses."
Like Northview, South's first real test will come in the Valley Kickoff on Saturday.
"With the IHSAA practice requirements not met, we will not compete at full strength," Josh Lee noted. "However, Northview and Terre Haute North also will compete, so we will get a bit of a preview of our top sectional competition come October."
• Terre Haute North — Third-year coach Aaron Gadberry listed junior Dylan Zeck, senior Evan Adams and senior Devin Vanvactor as the Patriots' key returnees.
"As a sophomore, Dylan qualified for state in cross country [finishing 144th] and track," Gadberry pointed out. "We are expecting big things from him this year. We also are expecting a breakout season for Evan. Newcomers Matt Chaney [a junior] and Eli Adams [a freshman] should help us as well.
"We lost a lot last year, but we are really excited about this year's team and how we can improve all season long."
The Patriots are entered in the Valley Kickoff with Northview and South.
• West Vigo — One of the longest-serving cross country coaches in the state is West Vigo's Bill Petscher, who's beginning his 40th season at the helm.
Seniors Bryce Stateler, Griffin Akers and Trae Scott and sophomore Bryland Pape are returning for the Vikings. Stateler made it to the semistate last year. Petscher also expects immediate production from freshmen William Marrs, Liam Campbell, Kyler Sullivan and Collin Akers.
"It will be a building year, integrating our freshmen into the lineup," Petscher admitted, "with the goal to be competitive by the [Western Indiana] conference meet and sectional time."
West Vigo also will be in the Valley Kickoff, where Petscher anticipates seeing Northview, North and South at the top of their games.
Girls
• Northview — Second-year coach Tim Rayle appears to have another loaded team in 2021 after finishing 14th in the state finals, third in the semistate and winning the regional and sectional in 2020. The Knights are ranked seventh in the state by indianarunner.com.
The website said: "The Knights have an exciting present with potentially the best team in school history this fall."
First, there are returnees Gnister Grant, a sophomore who placed 29th in the state last year; Maisie Eldridge, a junior who placed 128th in the state; Ellia Hayes, a sophomore who placed 121st in the state; Halle Miller, a junior who placed 136th in the state; and Katie Morrison, a junior who placed 118th in the state.
Throw in senior transfer Micah Peals, who crossed the finish line 138th in the state for Terre Haute South last season; and sophomore Brooklyn Eldridge and you've got top-10 potential if everything falls in place.
"Our Nos. 1-7 runners are much stronger than we were a year ago, plus this team has the most depth of any girls team I’ve coached," Rayle stressed. "We are poised to have a great run in the sectional, regional, semistate and state meets."
Just like Northview's boys team, its girls will compete Saturday in the Valley Kickoff at the Gibson course.
"The traditionally excellent cross country teams — Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus North and Floyd Central — are as strong as ever," Rayle replied when asked about potential tough competition within driving distance of Brazil.
• Terre Haute South — A veteran coach who has guided South runners for the previous seven years, Jon Lee — brother of boys coach Josh Lee — is tipping off his third season in charge of the school's girls cross country program.
"Key returnees from last year's sectional team are senior Ava Rose, sophomore Demme Hancewicz and sophomore Madison Beaumont," Jon Lee explained.
"They should jump right back in the mix and compete with most front groups. In addition, sophomore Caitlyn Strecker competed in all of our postseason races last year. She is coming off a nice track season and should continue to progress on the grass. They have plenty of experience as they all raced throughout the postseason to the semistate finals.
"Kaya Tanner also raced in the postseason for us last year and is in great shape as she enters her senior year. I'm looking forward to an outstanding final campaign from her as she is finally healthy leading into a season. She has shown interest in running at the next level, so she has come into the season motivated to prove her worth to schools post graduation. I'm also very happy with the amount of work and the effort that junior Laurel Monser and sophomore Isabel Miklozek have put in through the spring and this summer as they should add some big depth to our top seven. They have done a great job working together and seem to continue to build confidence every day."
Jon Lee said his female Braves seem to have developed a strong pack style of running over the summer.
"We have struggled in years past by getting spread out and relying more on a front runner," he added. "My hope is that this team will thrive off each other and succeed as a unit. I believe we can continue to push as that unit and surprise some people. It's hard telling at this point who may emerge as our lead runner and it could very well change multiple times throughout the year. I think that is a good thing and can breed a healthy competition amongst the team and benefit the long-term success of the team.
"In the area, we will have our work cut out for us competing against Northview as they are the reigning sectional champions for the past two years. We are in a very tough conference [Conference Indiana], in which we see Columbus North, Bloomington North and Bloomington South, who all qualified as teams to the state finals last year. Columbus North was third overall."
• Terre Haute North — Looking forward to his third season as coach of the Patriots, Jim Cottom is depending on his key returnees — junior Brinlee McCloud, sophomores Alyssa Petscher, Sophia Barker, Yewon Jung and Mikalah Tingley and seniors Dru White and Haylee Chumley.
"Our newcomers who will have an impact are freshmen Hannah Gadberry and Bella Spellman," Cottom continued. "Our team is young with only two seniors. We just missed qualifying for semistate and that is our goal this year."
North, like all of the other nearby teams, will make its first meet appearance Saturday in the Valley Kickoff.
"Our conference is very tough, but we expect to give other teams competitive races," Cottom concluded. "All the teams in our conference are tough as three were in the state championship race last year."
• West Vigo — As the Valley Kickoff approaches for Deniese Herring's fourth season as the Vikings' coach, she will rely on key returnees — senior Sadie Herring, sophomore Cassie Roush and senior Maci Easton.
All three were regional qualifiers in 2021.
"Overall, the team is small," coach Herring mentioned. "[Sophomore] Gwen Garman and [junior] Sara Callecod are returning to the team. We have one freshman, Caylie Roush. The girls have worked hard this summer. If we can keep everyone healthy and injury free, I truly believe this group could advance out of the sectional as a team."
