After talking to the four boys high school coaches in charge of the Vigo County and Northview teams this fall, you don't hear much talk about returning upperclassmen.
All will depend on newcomers to find success in 2021.
To be more specific, here's a look at the four:
• West Vigo — Beginning her fourth season of guiding the Vikings' boys, Janet Rowe said she has five returnees from last season and five freshmen vying for spots in her lineup.
"I don’t know my lineup yet," she told the Tribune-Star recently. But she did offer names of the 10 players.
They are seniors Ashton Matherly (played No. 1 doubles last year) and Tanner LaVallie (played mostly junior varsity), juniors Kuy Charters (played No. 3 singles) and Gavin McCoy (played No. 1 doubles) and sophomore Briston Pape (played mostly JV) along with freshmen Jeffrey Brown, Brandon Dailey, Bryce Easton, Jayce Noblitt and Jack Readinger.
"I’m excited about this season as I have some strong freshmen coming in along with returning upperclassmen from last year who have experience with varsity," Rowe assessed. "Many have been playing outside of season, taking lessons and playing in clinics and tournaments."
West Vigo's first match will be Tuesday at Parke Heritage.
"[Terre Haute] North, [Terre Haute] South and Northview have been some of our toughest opponents during the season, especially in the past few years, and then North and South are in our sectional along with Sullivan," Rowe pointed out. "I think our team will be strong this year and we are working hard to challenge our sectional rivals."
• Terre Haute South — Second-year head coach Ethan Caldwell said the Braves are likely to be led by their returning No. 1 doubles duo of Jonathon Stadler and Walker Forsythe.
"One of my key newcomers would be Rahgav Bakshi, who is a sophomore but did not play last year," Caldwell continued. "But he is in the running for our top singles position.
"I believe we are going to have an interesting season. We lost five of our varsity members after last season due to being [graduating] seniors. So this year is going to fun, being able to restructure our roster and seeing who plays well in certain positions. I am very excited to see what these kids can do this season."
Caldwell believes Terre Haute South's most difficult opponents will be Bloomington South and Columbus North.
"They have always been strong teams and it’s always a close match every year," the Braves' coach noted.
Terre Haute South's first match will be Saturday morning at Plainfield.
• Terre Haute North — North's second-year head coach, Matt Wilson, mentioned that the Patriots lost five seniors from last season.
So count them as another Wabash Valley squad that's a little unsure about what will happen this fall.
"Mason Lubbehusen returns as a senior with varsity experience from last year to fit into the top of our singles mix, with seniors Mark Hankins, Reece Bradley and Clayton Stultz leading with experience within our doubles positions," Wilson said.
"Sophomores John Lee and Gabriel Dunbar fill out our singles, with fellow sophomore Connor Bishop falling into the doubles mix. Junior Peyton Lintzenich, sophomore Cole Marts and freshman Oliver Smith also are in the mix being able to make a play for our varsity lineup. Losing five seniors may seem as if we are rebuilding, but I look at it more so as reloading. While our young core lacks varsity experience, they all worked hard this offseason to improve and place themselves as leaders within the team."
If you can't tell already, Wilson is excited about the 2021 campaign.
"It's always exciting when you have so many new faces competing for varsity play, but I really do feel like we can compete this year," he emphasized. "Seeing a lot of our boys work on their game and play this offseason has definitely given me confidence. As the boys gain more match experience, I think they'll only get better and better."
North will open at home Monday against Avon.
"We should compete well this year," concluded Wilson, a 2018 North graduate and an Indiana State senior majoring in English education. "I know some teams in our conference [Conference Indiana] lost some key pieces, so hopefully we can slide in and finish in the top half of a pretty competitive group. We should match up well with Terre Haute South and I expect us to have a competitive match with them this year. If our group continues to work hard, I think we can be very good."
• Northview — Third-year boys coach Emily Goff, who guided the Knights' girls teams for 15 years, will not send a team into the same sectional as West Vigo, South and North as usual.
But her team falls into the same boat that they're in.
"We only have one returner this year — senior Ethan DeHart," Goff explained. "He will more than likely be playing the No. 1 singles. We are still in the middle of challenge matches, but it looks like senior Landon Carr, senior Tucker Allen, junior Christian Roembke, junior Hunter Johnson, sophomore Peyton Lear and newcomer junior Drew Cook will all be playing varsity this year."
The Knights are coming off two straight seasons highlighted by capturing their own sectional championships.
Is No. 3 in a row possible?
"We have a great group of boys this year, who are hard workers and very athletic," Goff stressed. "After losing six of our seven [players], it will be more of a rebuilding year. But these athletes have great potential. Even though we are very inexperienced, we will be competitive."
Northview's season opener will be at home Thursday against White River Valley.
