Beginning his 13th season at the helm, Joe Boehler — in a way — is happy just to have a West Vigo High School boys basketball season to look forward to in 2020-21.
How COVID-19 affects the Vikings’ schedule remains to be seen.
But Boehler still wants to win, therefore he’s hoping last season’s 8-16 mark will not be repeated.
He’s got two starters back. They are 6-foot-3 Gabe Newhouse and 6-1 Case Lautenschlager, both senior forwards.
Boehler said the other three starters will come from the following four players — returning reserves Imare Holman (5-9 senior guard) and Ethan Kesler (5-9 junior guard), Terre Haute North transfer Cody Bunch (5-10 senior guard) and Zeke Tanoos (6-1 freshman guard).
“I like our attitudes and our effort,” Boehler told the Tribune-Star. “I think we have some good senior leadership.
“Our schedule is really tough at the beginning of the season. This COVID-19 has kinda put a wrench in everything. Our preseason practices got postponed . . . and we’re a little bit behind.”
Although the situation might seem the same for all high school teams, Boehler pointed out that programs with four or five returning starters — who are already familiar with each other — probably don’t miss the lost practice time as much as West Vigo.
“We’re getting thrown into the fire really fast and we’re still trying to figure out who we are,” Boehler explained.
Next in line for playing time are 6-4 junior forward/center Whyatt Eaton, 5-9 junior forward Ian Beaver, 5-11 junior guard Connor Martin and 5-9 sophomore guard Dilun King.
The Vikings’ first game is slated to take place at home next Tuesday against Owen Valley. As of now, the plan is to allow only two parents per player and working media members admission into the Jim Mann Green Dome that night.
Looking at the big picture, Boehler believes Greencastle, defending champion Sullivan and Northview will be the toughest teams to beat in the Western Indiana Conference, although he’s not ruling out the possibility of his Vikings battling for the top spot with them.
“We’ve just got to figure out who we are,” Boehler stressed. “I think we can compete with anybody on our schedule. We’ve just got to play hard and play smart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.