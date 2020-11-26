Coming off a 22-4 record and a Western Indiana Conference championship in 2019-20, the Sullivan High School boys basketball squad should enjoy another successful campaign over the next few months.
How successful might depend on how soon a couple of Illinois transfers will be allowed to play. They are 6-foot-6 junior frontliner Jackson Hills, who averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for Casey last season, and 5-10 senior guard Braden Flanagan, who posted per-game averages of 16.2 points and 2.6 assists for Olney.
"They've done everything they need to do to become eligible," veteran Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said early this week, adding that he was awaiting word from the IHSAA on when they could start playing.
Moore described Hills as "a great rebounder who plays hard" and Flanagan as "a coach's son who has been around the game a long time."
The Golden Arrows' first game was slated to take place Wednesday night at home against South Knox. Results were unavailable before the Tribune-Star's Thanksgiving Eve deadline.
Sullivan's top returning starter is 5-11 junior guard Randy Kelley, who tallied 16.6 ppg while contributing 5.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per outing.
"I think he's one of the best point guards in this part of the state," Moore told the Tribune-Star. "He's continuing to get better too."
Two of last season's key reserves are possible senior starters this season — 6-2 Will King and 6-3 Gabe Pirtle.
"Gabe has transformed his entire body," Moore said, mentioning a 25-pound weight loss. "He's so much more athletic and stronger now."
There's also 5-11 junior Rocco Roshel, whom Moore described as "maybe one of the best shooters I've ever had in my program [which started in 1990-91]."
Moore noted that Roshel will miss the season opener for medical reasons.
Three of the Arrows' junior varsity standouts from a year ago will be vying for varsity playing time as sophomores — 5-11 Luke Adams, 6-1 Levi Gettinger and 6-5 Jack Ridgeway. Then there's senior baseball standout Eli Steimel, who is back playing organized basketball for the first time since his freshman year.
"We have a chance to be pretty good," Moore assessed. "If we can get everybody together, we'll have a good-shooting team. . . . We've got at least seven kids who could start [under normal circumstances]."
Regarding the WIC, the Arrows' coach believes his team has a realistic chance to repeat, but it won't be easy.
"I think our conference is going to be stronger than it was last year," Moore predicted. "I think we'll be as good as anybody."
