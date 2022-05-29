The rain didn't stay away all the time last week, but enough that high school baseball and softball are almost caught up as the second week of tournament play begins.
Baseball sectional semifinals and championship games are ready to go, even though in a couple of places there was just going to be a championship game on Monday.
Three softball sectional finals are still to be played Monday: Greencastle at South Vermillion in Class 2A, North Vermillion at Riverton Parke in Class A and Bethesda Christian against the School for the Deaf in a Class A game to determine which team hosts Clay City on Tuesday.
Here are the baseball matchups for Monday.
• Class 4A at Terre Haute South — The two teams who waited out the rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before winning on Saturday will meet at 10 a.m., Terre Haute North against possible tournament favorite Brownsburg.
The host Braves play Avon following that game, with the championship contest set to begin at 7 p.m.
• Class 3A at Edgewood — Third-ranked West Vigo, having won its 23rd straight game early Saturday morning, will play Edgewood in the 11 a.m. championship game Monday.
That game will be back at Edgewood, after the Mustangs and Vikings played Friday night — and took a long time doing it, in Edgewood's case — on the turf field at Bloomington North.
• Class 3A at Crawfordsville — South Vermillion and Lebanon, who both won on Wednesday, play at 11 a.m. Monday followed by Northview against the host and ninth-ranked Athenians.
The Knights, who were originally scheduled to play on Thursday, have had a couple of things go awry because of the wait. Ace pitcher Landon Carr of the Knights won't be able to pitch all of both games Monday, if he can knock off the home team, and the winner of the second game will have a minimal amount of rest before a 6 p.m. championship game.
• Class 2A at Parke Heritage — Southmont and Cloverdale play at 11 a.m., followed by North Putnam against the host Wolves. Championship game is at 7 p.m.
• Class 2A at Mitchell — Linton and North Knox play the 10 a.m. opener, followed by Eastern Greene against the host Bluejackets. Mitchell is getting votes in the state poll.
• Class A at Lafayette Central Catholic — Riverton Parke, ranked seventh, plays the host Knights in the 11 a.m. opener with Covington and Faith Christian in the second game. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
• Class A at Shakamak — Bloomfield and White River Valley finally picked up first-round wins on Friday, the Cardinals knocking off Clay City 5-1 — Brett Sherrard was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI — after the Wolverines had routed Eminence 18-0.
On Monday, those two teams play at 11 a.m., followed by North Central against the host Lakers, with the championship game at 7 p.m.
Softball regionals on Tuesday will be hosted by the winners of even-numbered sectionals, all tentatively scheduled at 6 p.m.
• Class 3A — Seventh-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral will play at West Vigo.
• Class 2A — Linton will play at eighth-ranked North Posey (after the Miners knocked off second-ranked Sullivan in the sectional), while either sixth-ranked South Vermillion or Greencastle will host 12th-ranked Cascade.
• Class A — Clay City, the 2021 state runner-up and ranked seventh in one poll, will be on the road as previously mentioned. So will the winner of the game between the Falcons and the host Panthers, who get to go to ninth-ranked Rossville.
