PREP BASEBALL: Linton secures historic semistate trip in baseball

Linton captured its first IHSAA regional title in baseball ever Saturday night, edging No. 8-ranked Forest Park 5-4 in the Class 2A Evansville Mater Dei Regional championship game at Bosse Field.

Earlier in the day, the Miners blanked North Decatur 4-0 in a regional semifinal.

Linton (15-9-1) must now prepare to face No. 7 Centerville (20-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mooresville Semistate. Forest Park finished 21-8.

• • •

In another baseball regional involving a Wabash Valley team Saturday:

Heritage Christian 9, Parke Heritage 7 — At Indianapolis, the Wolves dropped a close one in the Class 2A Park Tudor Regional semifinal to end their season at 15-10.

Later that night, Centerville beat Heritage Christian 8-2 to capture the regional championship. Heritage Christian concluded a 17-8 season.

