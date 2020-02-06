Linton extended its winning streak to nine games in a row and ended South Knox's at three with a 61-45 home victory in boys high school basketball Thursday night.
Both teams are on the road for games Saturday. Linton (17-2) is at White River Valley and South Knox (9-8) is at Evansville Reitz.
• • •
In other boys high school basketball Thursday:
• Clay City 59, Shakamak 55 — At Clay City, the Eels posted a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference victory.
Both teams are idle until next week. Clay City (7-10, 2-4 SWIAC) is at North Central and the Lakers (1-5, 6-13) entertain Riverton Parke.
• Sullivan 77, Owen Valley 57 — At Spencer, the Golden Arrows posted their eighth straight victory and will take a 16-2 record into their showdown with Marshall, Ill., next week.
Owen Valley (6-11) will be at home Tuesday to face Eastern Greene.
• Cloverdale 55, South Putnam 35 — At Cloverdale, the host team improved its record to 7-11, besting the rival Eagles.
Cloverdale is at Monrovia on Tuesday, while South Putnam (2-14) is host to Sheridan on Saturday.
• Games called — Weather conditions forced a few Wabash Valley games scheduled for Thursday to be postponed and rescheduled.
Thursday postponements, new dates
North Vermillion at South Vermillion, Feb. 11
Parke Heritage at Attica, Feb. 18
Seeger at Riverton Parke, Feb. 18
Amateur boxing
• Card slated for Saturday — On Saturday, Sweatbox Gym will host its second annual February Fight Night at the Zorah Shrine Temple.
Amateur boxers from all over Indiana and Ohio will converge on the Shrine to compete. Fights will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Sweatbox at 940 Poplar St. as well as at the door. Several Terre Haute-area boxers will be competing in a variety of age and weight classes.
For more information, call Sweatbox owner/coach James Porter at (812) 232-5595 or (812) 264-7395.
Middle school basketball
• Results in — Here are scores of games reported Thursday:
GIRLS
Sixth grade — Otter Creek 19 (White 11), Woodrow Wilson 12 (Harmon 4).
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 26 (Blakey 8), Otter Creek 20 (Kara Salmon 6).
College volleyball
• ISU signs six — Indiana State coach Lindsay Allman has announced the signing of six athletes for the 2020 season.
Allman is adding two outside hitters, two middle blockers and two defensive specialists, helping bolster depth at each position. Jamie Brown from Center Grove, Ashley Eck from Center Grove, Karinna Gall of Belleville, Ill., Kaitlyn Hamilton of Lawrence, Kan., Mallory Keller of Hudsonville, Mich., and Asia Povlin from Sullivan will join the Sycamores this summer in time for their trip to Italy in June.
“This elite 2020 class is something else and they all complement each other very well,” Allman said. “Combined, we have length, speed, power, versatility and ultra-competitiveness. All six of them are coming from winning club teams and high school teams who competed for their state titles. Individually, they have all proven to take over a match, so we are very excited to see what they do as a collective unit while here at ISU.
"They are walking into a foundation with the players we have returning that will allow them to be successful very early in their careers. To our loyal fans, this group of ladies combined with our returners will be something to see."
Povlin, a 5-foot-9 defensive specialist, broke the Sullivan High School record for most kills in a tournament and most kills in a season while being named to the All-Western Indiana Conference team in 2019. She also was a member of the 2019 IHSVCA 3A South All-Star team. During her senior year, Povlin tallied 521 kills while hitting .337 to go along with 351 digs, 35 blocks and 28 assists.
