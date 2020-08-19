Powell confident quality waits in the wings for Sullivan

Take one look at the Sullivan football stats from 2019 and you don’t see many of the same names on the 2020 roster.
Sullivan lost its leading passer (Karter Vernelson), rusher (Jake Skinner), receiver (Kyle Vernelson), top two tacklers (Skinner, Kenton Williams) and sacks (Williams) from a quality Golden Arrows team that went 6-4 in 2019.
Normally, that would lead one to believe that a rebuilding season is in order, but Sullivan coach Blaine Powell is unconvinced.
When asked about the prospects for his Arrows this year, he admitted that some familiar names departed, but he also stressed that those waiting in the wings are not young and will not be seeking excuses for varsity inexperience this season.
“It’s kind of funny, but we’re really not young. We have 13 seniors and all of them will play a prominent role for us, they’ve just been stuck behind a lot of talent over the last few years,” said Powell, who noted that the current crop of Sullivan seniors were unbeaten during their junior varsity sophomore year.
Who are some of these players waiting to play? Powell noted that there’s a two-man race at quarterback. Sophomore Rowdy Adams and senior Caleb Hughes are the two players and Powell said they’re in a dead heat for the starting spot.
Running backs are senior Jaeden King and Dylan Williams, who rushed for 245 yards in 2019. William Newby also factors in.
Senior Grant Bell returns at receiver, he had 43 catches in 2019. Karver Queen, Randy Kelley and Luke Adams will see action out wide as well.
Four returning starters anchor the offensive line. Center Lane Sluder, guards Gabe Pirtle, tackles Eli Hughes and Landon Huff form the most experienced Golden Arrows unit.
Connor Hughes, Peyton Arnold and Mason Drake could all see action at the remaining guard spot. Jack Ridgway and Alex Baker provide depth across the line as well as compete for starting spots on the defensive line along with Pirtle.
Bell and Queen will anchor the safety positions in Sullivan’s three-safety defense. Luke Adams will play cornerback and Powell said the other corner spot is still up for grabs
Newby is one of the area’s better outside linebackers and is joined on the outside by Seth Dyar. King and Kamden Hunter will also play outside.
At middle linebacker, Tristan Drake leads the way as he focuses on defense after playing quarterback a bit in 2019. Noah Gambill and Luke Padgett will also play middle linebacker as well as H-back on the offensive side.
So how do you pull along of these Arrows together? Powell said the process begins long before they start playing.
“The way we’ve practiced in the past is to prepare these kids when they get the chance. We don’t want to rush into teaching our scheme and our language. Offensively, we stay the same from the time they’re freshmen,” Powell said.
Powell noted another factor many coaches have also cited. Players had school taken away from them in the spring and many of these athletes played spring sports. They know the pain of having a sport taken away and they’re not taking this opportunity for granted.
“There’s more of a sense of urgency than the past. They know they’re only going to get so many chances. There’s a dark cloud hanging over them. They want to get what they can,” Powell said.
One wrinkle for Sullivan? It will compete in the Large School Division of the newly-revamped Western Indiana Conference. An interesting choice given that West Vigo, who will play in the Small School Division, has an enrollment higher than Sullivan in the most recent IHSAA football classifications.
Sullivan opens its season at North Knox on Friday.
