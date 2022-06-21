The late Al McGuire used to say that you never knew how good a player was going to be until he stopped improving.
Caden Mason, who is not yet 20 years old, said a few days ago that he didn't know who Al McGuire was, but he could appreciate the statement by the former coach and broadcaster (and Indiana State's big supporter during the 1979 college basketball season).
And if the McGuire quote is accurate, there's no question that we don't know yet how good Mason is eventually going to be.
The 2021 Terre Haute North graduate was a key member of the Patriots' sectional championship team his senior year and of the Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball team that summer. A season at Marian University followed, during which he appeared in 44 of the Knights' 54 games, starting 19.
"Not too many freshmen got to play [at Marian this past spring]," Mason said, "but it was a good experience."
Apparently so. The first month of the Post 346 season this summer have revealed that Mason is as good or better in what he was known for before — speed and defense — and has added considerable offensive muscle at the plate.
"I've gotten a lot stronger in the last year," Mason said. "I was in the weight room, lifting heavy. The year of college helped a lot, and I'm a lot more confident this year."
Post 346 manager David Will has installed Mason in the leadoff spot, and you can't do a much better job at that position than Mason did during the past week. As Post 346 swept six games to repeat as champions of the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational, Mason reached base in the first inning in five of the six games — a deep fly to left field the only time he didn't — and scored a first-inning run in four of those games.
"I've never been a leadoff guy," Mason said. "But I've been having a lot better at-bats, getting on base, stealing a lot of bases . . . it's a great fit for me right now."
Defensively, great running catches by the entire Post 346 outfield are becoming routine. Mason is often flanked by Bryson Carpenter and Tucker Helton, both of whom were center fielders themselves for their high school teams.
"Everyone out there is solid," Mason said. "We have three good guys out there."
"When you talk about Caden Mason, the No. 1 thing is speed, and you can't teach that," Will said. "The No. 2 thing is that he got college coaching."
If there's a third thing, it's the confidence that the player mentioned, and it's not just showing up on the field.
Never a big talker, Mason is "speaking up a little bit more this year," Will added. "He's more of a vocal leader."
Currently 12-1-1 for the season, Post 346 has a midweek game at Sullivan on Wednesday, which may allow Will to rest some of his regulars. If Mason plays, however, his position is pretty close to being etched in stone.
"In the oufield, he reads and reacts to the ball off the bat really well," the manager said. "I can put any one of [the three center fielders] out there [in the middle spot], but [Mason] reads the ball better than anyone."
And the player himself will approach the game the same way.
"I keep trying to improve more," Mason said, "and I'll stay in the weight room, carry that into the fall for college."
