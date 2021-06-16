After going undefeated in one American Legion baseball tournament and having to back out of participating in another, Wayne Newton Post 346 hosts its own this weekend, the fifth annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational.
And regardless of the outcome — although players say they expect that outcome to be favorable — the coaches and players plan to enjoy it.
"We're happy to have a season," first-year manager Scott Moore said earlier this week. "The kids want to have fun . . . they're meeting new teammates, traveling — but at the same time they're representing their community.
"We're not [Terre Haute] North, [Terre Haute] South or Northview [this summer]," Moore continued. "We're Post 346. We're able to play a game because someone made sacrifices, and we want to make the community proud of what we put on the field."
COVID-19 canceled American Legion baseball last summer, so all but one of the current Post 346 players are on the team for the first time. Cade Moore, a recent North graduate, was on the Post 346 senior team for part of the 2019 season but he's the lone veteran. Several of the players didn't get to play anywhere last summer.
"It kinda sucked not being able to play [last summer]," said Caden Mason, another recent North graduate who was on the Post 346 Junior team in 2019. Some of us got together and played in one tournament, but I feel like I missed out on some opportunities."
"Last year, I was gonna play. I was excited and ready for it [until the season was canceled]," said recent South graduate Caleb Stultz. "So I just kind of did things on my own, and I went to a camp and a Futures game."
This year's Post 346 team is a two-time defending state champion (2018 and 2019), and this week's tournament will include a Danville, Ill., team that reached the American Legion World Series the last time one was played in 2019.
Post 346 was also scheduled to play two weeks ago in a tournament hosted by Festus, Mo., another 2019 World Series participant, but Terre Haute North and Northview were still alive in the high school tournament so that trip had to be canceled.
So although the team is currently 3-1 — a season-opening loss to Sullivan, followed by three one-sided victories at a tournament at Newburgh that didn't determine a champion — Moore and his players were talking to the press this week at just their second practice of the summer.
"This week will be a good test," Moore said. "We could play six games in four days if we get to the championship game."
Besides Danville — and Sullivan — the 12-team field will include teams from four states (and traditional Indiana powers Lafayette and Kokomo). How good any of the teams are will have to be determined because, as Moore said, "A lot of kids have moved on" since American Legion baseball was played last.
"I'm very excited," Mason said. "We have a chance to be really good, won some games and have a lot of fun. I like everyone on the team, and it's just exciting to see what we can do."
"I've been having a lot of fun [so far]," Stultz agreed. "Our team's good and I think we'll be really good [before we're finished]."
