A three-run deficit in the top of the first inning Friday morning was no deterrent for Wayne Newton Post 346, which rallied for a 13-3, five-inning win over the Wheaton Thunder at Don Jennings Field at Terre Haute North.
The win put Post 346 at the top of Pool A in the John Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational for American Legion baseball, meaning the host team will be among the top three seeds when single-elimination play starts Saturday afternoon.
Also contending for the top seed are Danville, I'll., and Washington, Mo., who played one of the late games Friday, and Stevensville, Mich., which plays its final pool game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Tyler Will was the pitching hero for Post 346 on Friday, allowing just two hits in relief over the last 4 1/3 innings. Will fanned nine batters and walked none.
His teammates got him five runs in the bottom of the second inning, put the game away with five more runs in the fourth and made it a 10-run rule game with three more in the bottom of the fifth.
Gage Manuel had a good day in the ninth spot in the batting order, going 2 for 2 with a walk while scoring three times and getting two RBI.
Kade Kline was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Cade Moore was 1 for 1 with three walks and scored three times; Gavin Morris was 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBI; Caleb Stultz was 1 for 3 with two RBI and Alex Karr had a pinch-hit double in the fifth-inning rally that got both teams out of the sun early.
Post 346 (6-1 for the season) will play at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday at North.
Pool A scores — Post 346 14, Crawfordsville 1; Crawfordsville 9, Kokomo 6; Post 346 8, Kokomo 7, 9 innings; Post 346 13, Wheaton 3; Kokomo 13, Wheaton 10; Wheaton vs. Crawfordsville, 8 a.m. Saturday
Pool B scores — Danville, Ill., 13, Sullivan 1; Washington, Mo., 12, Sullivan 2; Washington 18, Highland 5; Danville vs. Washington and Sullivan vs. Highland, late Friday; Highland vs. Danville, 8 a.m. Saturday at Northview
Pool C scores — Stevenson, Mich., 8, Lafayette 7; Alton, Ill., 13, Post 346 Juniors 0; Lafayette 11, Alton 0; Stevenson 13, Post 346 Juniors 3; Post 346 Juniors vs. Lafayette 10:30 a.m. Saturday at North; Stevensville vs. Alton, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Northview
Consolation games — 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Northview
Quarterfinal games — 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at North; 7 p.m. at Northview
Semifinals — 9:30 a.m. and noon Sunday at North
Championship — 2:30 p.m. Sunday at North
