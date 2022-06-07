David Will has replaced Scott Moore as manager of the Terre Haute-based Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball team for 2022.
His primary goal? Win the American Legion baseball state championship, which Post 346 hasn't done since 2019.
As the season is slated to begin Tuesday evening against Sullivan Post 139 at Terre Haute North High School's Don Jennings Field, Will mentioned there are other goals as well.
"Have fun during the process," he told the Tribune-Star. "That balance is challenging. High school baseball is stressful. Our challenge as coaches is ensuring the team is competing at the highest level while enjoying the process. This mindset allows for players to perform at their highest potential."
Will also explained his personal goal for this season.
"As a first-year Post 346 Legion manager, my personal goal will be continuing the amazing tradition of American Legion baseball for the Wabash Valley community," he said. "John Hayes and Tim Hayes [brothers who managed the team before Moore] have developed a high bar for on/off field Post 346 performance. I’m proud to continue that tradition."
Regarding the roster, Will noted there are five returning players — including three with a year of college experience under their belts — and nine new to Senior Legion baseball. Four different high schools are represented.
"The coaches believe we have the talent on the field and character off the field to meet our state championship goals," Will emphasized.
Among the strengths of the squad mentioned by Will are team speed, quality/depth of defense and depth of pitching.
"We have many sub-7-second 60-yard dash players," he pointed out. "Our hope is to utilize our team speed to put pressure on the defense which will increase offense production. This speed also helps strong outfield performance in taking away base hits and limiting hitters to singles. . . . We’re very talented at each position, providing great depth and options. Coaches really enjoy this flexibility. It also helps provides flexibility for pitching decisions.
"We have good depth with our pitching as 11 of the 14 rostered players have experience on the mound. That being the case, a few of our pitchers got limited time on the mound during their high school season. This creates small concern over arm health and longevity during a long and grueling summer schedule."
Post 346's next game after Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday against Crawfordsville Post 72 at Terre Haute North.
For those looking ahead, the sixth annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational will take place June 16-19, using Terre Haute North and West Vigo high schools and Indiana State's Bob Warn Field.
Last season, Post 346 finished 14-7 after losing to Crawfordsville in the final game of the District 5 regional.
• Post 346 wins opener — Wayne Newton Post 346 got off to a winning start on Tuesday as it defeated Sullivan 11-0 at Terre Haute North in a game limited to five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Post 346 (1-0) scored in each inning it batted, including a six-run frame in the third.
Caden Mason, Pierson Barnes and Ty Stultz all had multi-hit games for Post 346. Mason had a triple as did Bryson Carpenter.
Cade Moore struck out five in two innings of work. Coy Edwards struck out five in two innings for Post 346.
Sullivan only managed one hit against Post 346 pitching.
