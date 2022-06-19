Wayne Newton Post 346 defeated the top two seeded teams in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational on Sunday at Terre Haute North to win the championship of the American Legion baseball tournament.
Jackson McFarland was the winning pitcher in the semifinal game, a 4-1 win over Kokomo Post 6, with Coy Edwards getting the save. Edwards then stayed on the mound for the championship game and got the win in a 7-6 decision over Danville (Ill.) Post 210, with Cade Moore picking up the save.
Defense showed up at opportune times, which has been the pattern for the Terre Haute team. Edwards and Moore combined to pitch nine innings with giving up a walk, and the offense was good enough to score four runs against a Kokomo team that had allowed its opponents just two runs in four previous tournament games.
A pretty solid team effort to cap a six-game weekend, in other words.
"We played some really good competition," manager David Will said after Post 346 won its tournament for a second consecutive season. "It's called Best of the Midwest for a reason, and what enabled us to win was throwing strikes and playing defense."
McFarland was outstanding early in the semifinal game, and his teammates used a trio of two-base hits to give him a lead. Ty Stultz doubled in the second inning and scored on a passed ball and a ground out, and Caden Mason and Moore went back-to-back with doubles in the third.
The righthander may have been tiring in the bottom of the fifth, when he walked the first two batters and hit the third to load the bases, but the damage was limited to one run on a sacrifice fly. The second out of the inning came when a pop fly fell untouched but Moore threw out the runner trying to score from third — another outstanding diving tag by catcher Ross Olsen too — and the third out came on a diving catch in right field by Tucker Helton.
Terre Haute padded its lead in the top of the sixth when Stultz singled, stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a single by Helton. And a threat in the bottom of the inning — a walk and a single with nobody out — was snuffed out when Olsen picked a runner off second base.
"This is the best defense I've ever played behind the plate," said Olsen, a former third baseman. "It's nice to find some confidence back there."
An addition insurance run scored in the top of the seventh on doubles by Moore and McFarland, and Edwards calmly negoiated the bottom of the inning in which his defense almost let him down. Another pop up that fell untouched plus a two-out error enabled Kokomo to load the bases, but Edwards slipped a third strike past the last batter of the game.
Bryson's Carpenter's two-run homer in the top of the first inning of the second game got Post 346 a quick lead, but an error in the bottom of the inning let Danville answer with three unearned runs after two outs. Paris third baseman Drew Pinkston got the first RBI, and Blake Norton hit a two-run double.
Edwards scored the tying run himself in the top of the second, drawing a walk and coming around on a hit by Helton and a grounder by Tyler Will, and in the third inning Post 346 got three runs on just one hit. Two walks preceded a two-run double by McFarland, who scored on a Logan Nicoson grounder.
In his sixth inning of work, Edwards gave up three two-out hits in the bottom of the fourth that cut the lead to 6-4, then hit a batter to load the bases. Moore got him out of that jam, then gave up two runs — just one earned — the rest of the way.
Pretty much every player on the Post 346 roster was a hero at some point during the weekend — not to mention the contributions of Dwayne the dinosaur, a newly found mascot.
"This team is deep and it's a resilient team," David Will emphasized. "I've got three center fielders, three shortstops . . . it makes putting a lineup together a great challenge, but it's a great problem to have."
"This is a huge tournament," said Moore, "honoring one of the founding fathers of Post 346 baseball. To win two years in a row is a great thing."
Asked about the abundance of heroes, Moore added, "We've all stepped up, whether we're making plays in the infield or behind the plate or at the bat."
"We were already pretty close," Olsen said, "and [winning the tournament] meshes us together even more, and gives us more confidence than we already had."
Semifinal
POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Mason cf 4-1-1-0, Moore ss 4-1-3-1, Carpenter 1b 4-0-0-0, McFarland dh-p 4-0-1-1, Edwards p 0-0-0-0, Stultz 3b 4-2-2-0, Helton rf 3-0-2-2, Bray lf 3-0-1-0, Will 2b 3-0-1-0, Olson c 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-4-11-4.
KOKOMO POST 6 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Calloway 3b 2-0-2-0, Mavrick 2b 3-0-1-0, McKinzie c 2-0-0-1, Smith ss 4-0-0-0, Boone rf 4-0-0-0, Hansen 1b 1-0-1-0, Fields 1b 0-0-0-0, Seuferer ph 1-0-0-0, Sanford dh 3-0-1-0, Sexton p 0-0-0-0, Scott cf 3-0-0-0, Moloy lf 2-1-0-0. Totals 25-1-5-1.
Post 346=011=001=1=—=4
Kokomo=000=010=0=—=1
E — Smith, Calloway, McKinzie, Moore. LOB — Post 346 8, Kokomo 11. 2B — Stultz, Mason, Moore, Calloway 2. SB — Mavrick, Smith, Stultz. CS — Moore, Fields. SF — McKinzie.
Post 346=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
McFarland (W)=5=2=1=1=5=5
Edwards (Sv)=2=3=0=0=0=2
Kokomo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Sexton (L)=7=11=4=3=0=5
McFarland pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
HBP — by McFarland (Hansen), by McFarland (Mavrick). WP — McFarland 2, Sexton. PB — McKinzie. T — 2:08.
Championship
POST 346 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Mason cf 3-1-1-0, Moore ss-p 3-2-1-0, Carpenter lf 3-2-1-2, McFarland 1b 3-1-1-2, Nicoson 3b 4-0-0-1, CEdwards p 1-1-0-0, Stultz 2b 1-0-0-0, Helton rf 3-0-2-0, Will 2b-ss 3-0-1-1, Bray ph 1-0-0-0, Olsen c 2-0-1-0, Glotzbach ph 1-0-0-0. Totals 28-7-8-6.
DANVILLE POST 210 (AB-R-H-RBI) — Sexton c 4-0-1-0, Onnen ss 4-2-1-1, Wichtowski dh 3-0-1-1, Dodd p 0-0-0-0, EEdwards p 0-0-0-0, Pinkston 3b 4-1-1-1, Ruch 1b 3-1-0-0, Hobick 2b 4-1-2-0, Norton lf 4-0-3-2, Haurez rf 4-0-0-1, Young cf 4-1-1-0. Totals 34-6-10-6.
Post 346=213=010=0=—=7
Danville=300=111=0=—=6
E — Moore, Hobick 2, Nicoson, Dodd, Will. DP — Danville 1. LOB — Post 346 7, Danville 9. 2B — Norton, McFarland, Will. HR — Carpenter.
Post 346=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
CEdwards (W)=3.2=6=4=1=0=1
Moore (Sv)=3.1=4=2=1=0=3
Danville=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Dodd (L)=5=5=7=6=4=2
EEdwards=2=3=0=0=2=2
HBP — by CEdwards (Ruch), by CEdwards (Wichtowski), by Dodd (Moore). WP — CEdwards, Dodd, Moore. T — 2:07.
Next — Wayne Newton Post 346 (12-1-1) plays Wednesday night at Sullivan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.