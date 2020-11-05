As Linton's Miners were putting away North Posey last Friday in Class 2A high school football sectional action, there were mixed feelings about the other semifinal game, in which North Knox was giving traditional power Evansville Mater Dei quite a battle.
Did the Miners want to play the Warriors, who beat them in a surprise outcome a month ago, or the Wildcats, who ended their last two sectional runs?
Senior wingback Trey Goodman was most emphatic. "North Knox," he chose decisively this week. "Everybody [from Linton] had an off game that night. It started slow, and it ended slow. [The Warriors] were ready, and we came out overlooking them."
"North Knox to get back at them," senior lineman and co-captain Damien Giles, "but Mater Dei, because we've never won against them."
"It was kind of a split decision," agreed Landon Giles, also a lineman and the other half of the Miners' twin-captain situation. "We wanted revenge against North Knox, but we wanted a chance to beat Mater Dei."
But in conclusion . . .
"They're just really happy we won [against North Posey] and happy to be competing for a sectional championship," said coach Brian Oliver, whose team will host Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Roy Williams Field.
Since winning the Class A state championship four years ago and advancing to Class 2A — first by success factor, now by enrollment — the Miners have had two big sectional hills to climb. Southridge was first, before the Raiders won their own Class 2A championship in 2017 and moved up, then Mater Dei.
And while Linton has been a Class 2A team in the past, it has never won a sectional at that level. Its last 2A sectional championship appearance was in 1993, also against Mater Dei, also at Roy Williams Field. The quarterback for Linton that night was a sophomore named Brian Oliver.
It's probably safe to say that the Miners — who often arrive for practice before their coaches do, Oliver noted — will be ready to play.
Even if it's not against North Knox, Goodman emphasized.
"My goal every year is to put a picture [of the team] on the wall," he said, "and if we win [this sectional], we get our picture on the wall."
Goodman, it should be mentioned, is already on a couple of pictures on the wall as a member of sectional-winning basketball teams. But "football is kind of my thing," he said this week, and he has already made one big sacrifice to help his football team become immortalized.
Goodman was the returning starter at quarterback for Linton, and was the starter in the season opener against Southridge. The starter at quarterback the second week was sophomore Hunter Gennicks, who scored the game-winning overtime touchdown that night at Linton with Goodman contributing some big runs and a pass reception at his new position.
"I've always played quarterback," Goodman said this week, "but we [he and his teammates, he explained] decided that our new formations could have more depth at wing if I played there. Whatever lets us win," said the former quarterback, who has also played at least three different defensive positions in times of need so far this season.
Mater Dei got off to an uncharacteristic 1-4 start this season but has won six in a row since then.
"They're still Mater Dei," Oliver said. "A lot of great players, a great coach [Mike Goebel]."
But the Miners are better than they were a month ago too, and that North Knox game probably helped them get that way.
"North Knox took it to us," Oliver said, "but that allowed us to evaluate ourselves a little bit. Defensively we're playing a lot better, the offense is coming along some more . . . line play is better, Hunter [Gennicks] has a lot more games under his belt, and we're more of a team. I don't think we've really peaked yet."
"They're good," Damien Giles said of the Wildcats, "but I think we'll be fine. I think we're ready, and better than we've been the last couple years."
Asked if he was confident about this week, Landon Giles answered, "Always . . . To be the first team to win a 2A sectional would be amazing. We need to fix some little tiny mistakes, but I don't think see our work ethic being a problem."
"I'd like to see our kids come out confident that they can compete," Oliver said. "And then take care of the football, don't give [the Wildcats] any momentum."
Both twins mentioned better communication among the linemen being improvements they've seen lately, and Landon Giles mentioned one advantage the Miners might have as a public school. "I don't see [the Wildcats] growing up together like we did," he said.
"Mater Dei gets the best of the best. We just have to outplay them," Goodman concluded. "This will be a game that comes down to who plays the hardest in the fourth quarter."
