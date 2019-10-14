Plenty of challenges for Valley volleyball teams

There are several different polls and rating systems for Indiana high school volleyball, and understandably not all of them are in agreement.
Except for possibly one thing: this is going to be a challenging week for teams from the Wabash Valley.
Two of the seven-team sectionals begin today — including Terre Haute North meeting Decatur Central at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional — and one seven-team affair got under way on Monday.
Thursday doubleheaders, in most cases, set up semifinal matches Saturday morning, with championship matches on Saturday night.
Here’s what Valley teams have to contend with:
• Class 4A Plainfield Sectional — MaxPreps.com ranks the entire state in order, without class designation, and two of its top 25 teams are in this sectional: Brownsburg, Terre Haute South’s opponent on Thursday, and host Plainfield.
Longtime observers of this sectional will quickly recognize that there’s a name missing: Avon, which has won 18 straight sectional titles. The Orioles are ranked 29th — and will play the Patriots on Saturday, if North defeats Decatur Central today.
• Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional — There is one ranked team in this sectional, and it’s not defending state runner-up Northview.
The Knights will be a factor if — and probably only if — Kambree Lucas is able to return from an injury to play for Northview against the host Patriots on Thursday.
The who-invited-those-guys? newcomer to the field is Brownstown Central, West Vigo’s foe in Thursday’s opener.
Brownstown is ranked 22nd in the single-class poll, third in Class 3A in another poll, and tuned up for postseason play by going 4-0 and winning the Carmel Invitational on Saturday.
South Vermillion has a bye here, playing the winner of tonight’s Edgewood-Brown County match on Saturday morning.
• Class 3A Vincennes Lincoln Sectional — This is a five-team affair, with one match on Thursday and the rest Saturday. Sullivan plays Pike Central in the 11 a.m. semifinal on Saturday. The host Alices are ranked 81st in the single-class poll.
• Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional — Newcomers to Class 2A, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke journey east for maybe the Valley’s most wide-open tournament. The Wolves play Thursday night against Western Indiana Conference champion North Putnam, while the Panthers got the bye and play either the host Clovers or Southmont on Saturday morning. No ranked teams, but a lot of good ones.
• Class 2A Forest Park Sectional — There are two ranked teams in this sectional and one of them is Linton, 92nd on the single-class list and eighth in another Class 2A poll. The problem for the Miners? Their first-round foe is Barr-Reeve, 16th in the single-class poll, first in Class 2A and the defending Class A state champion.
• Class A White River Valley Sectional — Bloomfield is 86th in single-class, 10th in Class A, which makes the Cardinals the on-paper favorite here.
• Class A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional — North Vermillion is separated from some of its Wabash River Conference rivals but could play Attica if the Falcons open with a win over Bethesda Christian. The fun comes in the opposite bracket, where the host Knights — 74th single-class, seventh Class A — open against Covington, 90th and eighth.
Class 4A, at Plainfield
Today — Decatur Central vs. Terre Haute North, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute South, 6 p.m., followed by Plainfield vs. Mooresville
Saturday — Avon vs. DC-THN winner, 11 a.m., followed by Thursday’s winners; championship 7 p.m.
Class 3A, at Owen Valley
Today — Edgewood vs. Brown County, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Brownstown Central vs. West Vigo, 6 p.m., followed by Northview vs. Owen Valley
Saturday — South Vermillion vs. Edgewood-Brown County winner, 11 a.m., followed by Thursday’s winners; championship 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A, at Vincennes Lincoln
Thursday — Vincennes Lincoln vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Pike Central vs. Sullivan, 11 a.m., followed by Washington vs. Vincennes-Princeton winner; championship 7 p.m.
Class 2A, at Cloverdale
Today — Cloverdale vs. Southmont, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Cascade vs. South Putnam, 6 p.m., followed by North Putnam vs. Parke Heritage
Saturday — Riverton Parke vs. Cloverdale-Southmont winner, 11 a.m., followed by Thursday’s winners; championship 7 p.m.
Class 2A, at Forest Park
Monday — Southridge vs. Forest Park
Today — Eastern Greene vs. South Knox, 6 p.m., followed by Linton vs. Barr-Reeve
Thursday — Notrth Knox vs. Southridge-Forest Park winner, 6 p.m., followed by today’s winners
Saturday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Class A, at Lafayette Central Catholic
Thursday — North Vermillion vs. Bethesda Christian, 6 p.m., followed by Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington
Saturday — Attica vs. NV-BC winner, 11 a.m., followed by Traders Point Christian vs. LCC-Covington winner; championship 7 p.m.
Class A, at White River Valley
Thursday — Bloomfield vs. Clay City, 6 p.m., followed by Shakamak vs. White River Valley
Saturday — Eminence vs. Bloomfield-CC winner, 11 a.m., followed by North Central vs. Shakamak-WRV winner; championship 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.