Survive and advance. We're all unbeaten at this point. Win or go home.
Pick any cliche you want, but all high school football games in Indiana or Illinois are playoff games from now until the Thanksgiving weekend.
If you haven't seen your favorite team yet, you might want to check out this schedule before it's too late.
• Decatur Central (8-1) at Terre Haute South (1-8), 7:30 p.m. — Class 5A's Sectional 13 has been every bit as much fun as its two Terre Haute members expected it to be; Terre Haute North played the No. 1 team in the state last week, the Braves get the No. 2 team in the state in this one.
The Hawks beat the Patriots 27-7 in sectional play last year and the game was probably closer than that score, so the Braves should be competitive this week.
• Evansville Reitz (4-6) at Northview (8-1), 7:30 p.m. — Class 4A's Sectional 24 isn't a walk in the park either, but the Knights may have shrugged a monkey off their backs by winning at Jasper last week.
Reitz is still a tradition-rich team, and the Knights promise they won't look at the Panthers' record.
• Evansville Mater Dei (8-2) at Linton (10-0), 7:30 p.m. — Speaking of tradition-rich teams and tough sectionals, Class 2A's Sectional 40 pits its usual kingpin against its toughest challenger in this one.
The Miners have been looking toward this game for 51 weeks, since last year's 37-20 loss to the Wildcats. Linton is better than it was then, but if won-loss records are an indication, the Wildcats are better too.
• South Putnam (8-2) at Parke Heritage (8-2), 7 p.m. — Another game 51 weeks ago was the Eagles' 43-40 win over the Wolves for the championship of Class A Sectional 45.
This is just a semifinal game — on paper, anyway — and momentum may favor the home team. The differences in playing styles could make it another squeaker.
• Covington (8-2) at Riverton Parke (3-6), 7 p.m. — The other Sectional 45 semifinal is a rematch of a game two weeks ago, also at Riverton Parke, in which the Trojans won 52-18.
A trap game? The Panthers would like it to be.
• Tecumseh (3-6) at North Central (4-5), 8 p.m. — Were the Thunderbirds vastly underrated at the beginning of the season, or are they the most improved team in the Wabash Valley? Both?
In any case, the comparative scores among the three common opponents of the Braves and T-Birds don't indicate any reason to doubt the home team in this one.
Saturday
• Casey (6-3) at Sesser-Vallier (7-2), 2 p.m. — The Black Diamond Conference has been a bugaboo for Little Illini Conference playoff teams in the past. On the other hand, Flora — which wasn't tearing up the LIC before it left — got to the playoffs this year from the Black Diamond.
The host Red Devils, seeded sixth, finished third as the smallest team, enrollment-wise, in their conference. The Warriors, seeded 11th, tied for second as the smallest team in the LIC.
• Paris (6-3) at Mt. Zion (6-3), 7 p.m. — The Tigers and Braves haven't played each other for awhile, after being Apollo Conference rivals for so long.
Paris is seeded ninth, Mt. Zion eighth. Two of the Braves' losses were to teams that remain undefeated.
