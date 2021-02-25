Linton coach Jared Rehmel wouldn't be surprised to see Forest Park and Tipton clashing a year from now for the 2022 Class 2A girls state basketball championship.
His Miners — who will be a Class 3A team next winter, promoted as a result of reaching the state championship game for a second straight year — have already seen the tall, young Rangers in regional action two weeks ago, and will face the all-underclass lineup of the Blue Devils (featuring 6-foot-3 sophomore Ashlee Schram) at 7 p.m. Friday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
But Linton held Forest Park scoreless in an eventual victory, and Rehmel isn't planning on Tipton being a defending champion next season.
His players certainly aren't either. After setting several state-finals records in last year's win over Frankton, the 26-1 Miners return to Indianapolis with a team they all believe is better than last year's.
For one thing, the Miners were the all-underclass team in last year's championship game. The starting five of seniors Aubrey Burgess, Haley Rose and Vanessa Shafford and juniors Jaylee Hayes and Gentry Warrick returned intact and got better and the reserves — who didn't see a lot of playing time in crucial situations a year ago — improved even more.
How much better is Linton this year? "So much that it's not close," Rehmel said this week, and trimming the roster to 12 players for postseason play wasn't an easy task.
"Everyone helps everyone," Shafford said, "and it's not just the 12 that dress [for tournament play]. It's a 25-person effort."
"We all have grown individually [literally, from 5-5 to 5-7, in her case]," Burgess said. "All of us make each other better."
"I feel like our bench is really deep," added Rose. "We have a lot of people who can play and who have a good feel for the game."
"We have people behind us who can pick us up," Hayes pointed out. "It's not like we're in trouble [when we got to the bench]."
"We're all getting better off each other," said Warrick, coming off two of her best games ever. "We all want to be really good, and [the girls who don't start] help us do our best."
Warrick is in good position to know how good the reserves have become. Her sister Audrey, a 5-11 freshman with a lot of potential, isn't one of the 12 Miners who will be in uniform Friday — but will still be battling her older sister in practice every day.
"[Audrey] helps me a lot," Gentry said. "She lets me know what my competition will be like." The two girls, incidentally, are the daughters of Matt Warrick, a regular on the great White River Valley teams of the early 1990s.
Currently, Gentry Warrick's backup in the post is 5-9 junior Aliyah Thuis, the Miners' sixth person the past two seasons. Also prominent off the bench this season has been 5-8 sophomore Carsyn Chambers, a backcourt defensive specialist.
"Me and Carsyn have gotten a lot better," Thuis said this week, "and it helps that I'm a lot closer with everyone this year . . . I do whatever I can, sprinting the floor and trying to rebound."
Carsyn Chambers, one of two daughters of former Indiana All-Star Jared Chambers of Union (Dugger), is Rehmel's wild-card defensive player. When she enters the game, the Linton defense usually switches to a 1-2-2 zone, with Carsyn at the point chasing — and often stealing — the ball.
"I like doing that, and feeling like I'm helping the team," she said this week. When it was suggested that her father was better known for his offensive prowess, Carsyn's reply was, "Grandpa said [Jared] was too slow to guard anybody."
Bradie Chambers, a 5-5 freshman, fits her father's profile a little better (with the exception of height). She's a willing and capable shooter, and the leading scorer among the Miner reserves.
"I'm really excited to get to go through this with my teammates," Bradie said this week. Although she claimed her role is "staying out of the way and letting the other girls handle it," she has a bright future as well.
Another freshman making recent contributions is 5-7 Sydney Jerrells, maybe the Linton point guard of the not-so-distant future.
"I just do what I'm supposed to, and try to spend extra time on shooting," said the aggressive ninth-grader. "I expect a lot of energy, a crowd, and a lot of fun [Friday night]."
Another frontcourt prospect for Linton next season is 5-10 junior Izzy Wall.
"The girls who don't start bring a lot of energy. I'm excited to go back to what [Rehmel] said is our home court [at Bankers Life Fieldhouse]," she noted. "Not everyone gets to go to state, and we get to go twice."
Two seniors who — along with Burgess, Rose and Shafford — will end their Linton careers on Friday are Abby Brownfield and Lydia McCammon.
"I'm really grateful we didn't have any [pandemic] problems and made it to our last game of the seaason," Brownfield said this week. A teammate of her classmates for six seasons, she added, "I'm really upset that it's gonna be over. It's gone by so fast."
Like Gentry Warrick, Abby Brownfield has a sister — 5-5 sophomore Ally Brownfield — who won't be on the court with her Friday. "I'm a little upset we won't be on the court together," Abby admitted. "It's not every day you go to state, and it's not every day you do it with your sibling at your side [which was the case last season]."
McCammon, who hit a crowd-pleasing 3-pointer in the sectional championship game three weeks ago, has played on teams with some of her classmates since second grade. "I remember we were undefeated until the last game of our eighth-grade year," she recalled. "Then we want 11-1 at the Vincennes camp [the following summer] against high school teams, and the only game we lost was in overtime."
McCammon is expecting her career to end on a positive note.
"I'm excited. I feel good," she said. "We have a lot of enthusiasm, and I think we'll do well."
"This is my last week with my friends and basketball teammates," added Hayes, "so we'll try to make the most out of it."
"We're gonna get things done, keep our heads down, work hard and get ready for Friday," Burgess said early this week.
"We're willing to do whatever [it takes] to win," Shafford concluded. "Our goal [despite a 42-point margin in last year's title game] is to win by one point every game."
