Plainfield uses big first inning to pull away from Braves

A four-run first inning Wednesday night was just the starting point for the Plainfield Quakers as they pounded the Terre Haute South Braves 8-0 for a spot in Monday’s high school baseball sectional final.
But it wasn’t all Plainfield that allowed them to get off to a fast start; multiple mistakes and miscues from the Braves didn’t help either.
Though Caleb Stultz struck out the first batter he faced, an errant throw put him safely at first. Follow that up with a single, a double, a walk and an error and, all of a sudden, it’s 4-0 in favor of the sectional hosts.
For Braves’ coach Kyle Kraemer, he had seen this movie before.
“We’ve never been able to play a clean game all year,” he said. “We made adjustments along the way and we got better as it went on, but their pitcher is really good.”
South was better over the next four innings, limiting the damage to just a run an inning but the damage was already done. Couple that with an eight-strikeout game from Quaker ace Ian Scott and the Braves had a tough time digging themselves out of a hole.
Four different Braves got a hit off Scott, two of them coming in the seventh inning when they tried to muster a desperation rally.
With the season in the books, Kraemer was proud of the way his players continued to fight and get better throughout the season. He’s also excited about the development of his underclassmen, who played in key positions this year.
“We got a lot of younger kids in key spots a lot of innings,” Kraemer said. “After not having a season last year, we gave the older kids the some more playing time. I think we got better when we figured out who could play where and when.”
The Braves wrapped up the year with a 17-12 record.
